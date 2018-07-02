It’s time for the Islanders’ Plan B.

And that’s clearly looking to improve via the trade market, rather than through free agency. Because the free agent cupboard is relatively empty at this point.

The Islanders lost the top player on the market, their own John Tavares, to his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. Shortly after the free-agent market opened at noon, their franchise player, selected first overall in 2009, agreed to a seven-year, $77-million deal.

Since then, new president Lou Lamoriello has made some depth signings to shore up the Islanders’ penalty kill and Bridgeport (AHL) roster but has yet to address his non-Tavares top offseason priorities.

The Islanders need a No.1 goalie. And, after allowing an NHL-high 293 goals, they need to shore up their defense corps, re-signing valuable Thomas Hickey notwithstanding.

Plus, with Tavares off to Toronto, the Islanders are suddenly short a No. 1 center, never mind a captain.

The Islanders have more than $20 million in salary cap space after dipping into free agency to sign bottom-six forwards Tom Kuhnhackl (Penguins), Leo Komarov (Maple Leafs) and Valtteri Filppula (Flyers).

Calvin de Haan, selected 12th overall by the Islanders in 2009, the same year they took Tavares first overall, is likely the most attractive defenseman still available as a free agent and has attracted plenty of attention. A shoulder injury limited him to 33 games with the Islanders last season and while he would be valuable to them in a top-four role, the industry expectation is he will likely sign elsewhere.

But the market for defensemen may include two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson. The Senators said on Monday they have offered him an undisclosed extension but there’s no indication whether Karlsson, 28, is willing to re-sign with the team that drafted him 15th overall in 2008.

That could put the Senators in the same situation the Islanders were in with Tavares, who became eligible to sign an extension on July 1, 2017. The uncertainty as to whether Tavares would return lingered throughout the season and the Islanders wound up losing him for nothing when they did not deal away him by the Feb. 26 trade deadline.

No doubt, the Senators are mindful of the Islanders’ example.

The Kings’ Drew Doughty, 28, the second overall pick in 2008 who won the Norris Trophy in 2016, just set the bar for defensemen contracts by signing an eight-year, $88-million extension on Sunday.

But to deal Karlsson, the Senators may look to package him with right wing Bobby Ryan, 31, the second overall pick in 2005, in order to dump the final four seasons of his seven-year, $50.75-million deal.

The Senators would undoubtedly be looking to acquire at least one first-round pick as well as prospects and likely NHL-ready players in any deal for Karlsson. The Islanders just took two defensemen, Noah Dobson at No. 12 and Bode Wilde at No. 41, among their top three picks.

The Senators are also believed to be shopping goalie Craig Anderson, 37, entering a two-year, $9.5-million extension.

The Sabres’ Robin Lehner is still an unrestricted free agent but free-agent goalies Carter Hutton (Blues), Jonathan Bernier (Red Wings) and Cam Ward (Blackhawks) have all found homes.

The market for centers is likewise thin after Paul Stastny left the Jets for a three-year, $19.5-million deal with Vegas and the Sabres traded Ryan O’Reilly to the Blues for first- and second-round picks as well as Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka and Tage Thompson.

So Mathew Barzal, who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie after notching 22 goals and 63 assists, may be thrust into a top-line role for the Islanders. Fellow 21-year-old, Anthony Beauvillier, could also be switched from left wing to the middle.