It was about two hours before the opening faceoff for Islanders-Maple Leafs Thursday night at the Coliseum, but one Toronto player already had a good idea of what would be in store for him at his old home rink.

“Obviously I don’t expect it to be a very welcoming return,” John Tavares said. “I’m just going to go out there and play the best I can and worry about what I can control.”

This first return to play against the Islanders had been anticipated ever since Tavares decided to bolt as a free agent last July 1 for the team of his childhood dreams. He made the point clearly that day by posting a photo of himself as a kid sleeping between a Maple Leafs sheet and blanket.

Tavares didn’t want to be dealt at the deadline last February. Throughout last season he sounded like he hoped to return. So when he decided after nine seasons with the Islanders to go play near where he grew up on a seven-year, $77 million deal, the fans felt led on and abandoned. But his Islanders teammates understood.

“As I’ve said, it was probably the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life and it took me some time to do it because of how difficult it was and I wasn’t really sure what I really wanted to do until I made the decision,” Tavares said.

“To have their understanding, [I’m] obviously very appreciative. Many of them are very good friends, people that helped me greatly on and off the ice. I thank them for a lot of their support. And coming to my wedding.”

He had a message for the Islanders’ fan base:

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I think I’ve made that message many times,” Tavares said. “I embraced being an Islander when I was here. I loved it here and gave it everything I had.”

It meant something to him to be back at the scene of his early prime in a regular-season game, albeit a renovated scene. The Islanders have split their home schedule between Barclays Center and the Coliseum.

“Yeah, it’s hard to believe we’re back here for an NHL hockey game,” Tavares said. “It has a lot of meaning. For sure, the setup is a little different, but it’s a special building. I love this place.”

Tavares gave a lot while he was with the Islanders. There were the 272 regular-season goals and the 11 playoff goals, including the double-OT clincher in the first round against Florida in 2016. He also made his share of community appearances.

Toronto coach Mike Babcock spoke with the 28-year-old center Thursday morning and expected him to handle the return “just fine.”

“The reality is he’s not a kid,” Babcock said. “I don’t know whether he’d tell you or not, but he’s happy with what he’s decided to do and it’s all part of life. At times you’ve got to make decisions and you make decisions based on your family and not on what the rest of the world thinks, but on what your family and you think and what’s best for you and your family.”

Tavares is having another big season. He arrived with 36 goals and 32 assists. Although they have missed his production at times, the Islanders have done well without him. They sat even with the Capitals at the top of the Metropolitan Division with 79 points at the start of play. The Maple Leafs have done well with the addition of Tavares. They sat in third in the Atlantic with 82 points.

While Tavares may have moved on, he hasn’t forgotten what it meant to him to be an Islander.

“It meant the world to me,” Tavares said. “I always said during my time here and still say it, it’s a great place to play hockey. I took a lot of pride in playing here and being an Islander and being the captain and doing everything I could to help this team get to where we wanted to get to. Unfortunately we didn’t accomplish that.

“They are nine years I’ll never forget, a big part of my life and a big part of who I am, too.”