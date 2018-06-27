John Tavares and his agent, Pat Brisson, have capped the in-person presentations of teams trying to lure the impending unrestricted free agent to five.

So, on Wednesday, the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning will be the final teams to make their pitch at Brisson’s CAA office in Los Angeles. The San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins spoke to Tavares on Tuesday, and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Islanders met with him on Monday.

There was some thought at the start of the five-day negotiation window leading up to the opening of the free agent market on Sunday that additional teams would try to schedule meetings after Brisson indicated his client would meet with five teams this week.

Despite not securing in-person meetings, the Vegas Golden Knights and Nashville Predators still are believed to be on the periphery of the proceedings.

With the meetings coming to a conclusion on Wednesday, Tavares’ next step is to make a decision as he completes a six-year, $33-million deal with the Islanders, who drafted him first overall in 2009.

The Islanders are the only team that can offer Tavares an eight-year deal, until Sunday, that is. After that, the Islanders, like the other suitors, will be limited to seven-year offers. The Islanders reportedly started the bidding with an eight-year, $88-million offer, but the intense competition for Tavares’ services likely will push his annual salary cap figure to the $12 million range.

In other words, if Tavares opts to remain with the Islanders, expect that news to break before Sunday, possibly as soon as Thursday.

Islanders president Lou Lamoriello flew to Los Angeles after the NHL Draft concluded Saturday in Dallas, and new coach Barry Trotz was also part of the contingent that met with Tavares. The Islanders have $32.8 million in salary cap space, per CapFriendly.com, the most in the NHL.