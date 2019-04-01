John Tavares on Isles: 'They've had a great season'

John Tavares is back for more at Nassau Coliseum, fully prepared to hear a few more throaty “We Don’t Need You” chants from Islander fans, just as he did in his initial return four weeks ago.

Especially since the Isles improbably clinched a playoff berth without their former captain before Tavares’ current team, the Maple Leafs, have in the Eastern Conference. Toronto can seal its spot in the Stanley Cup tournament with a victory or an overtime/shootout loss Monday night in Uniondale.

“Obviously you want to take care of that and that’s the goal, to go out and be a part of the Stanley Cup playoffs,” Tavares said after Monday’s morning skate. “We’re right there and have a chance to grab it.”

The Islanders already have done that, earning their first trip to the playoffs since they advanced to the second round behind Tavares in 2016 with Saturday’s victory over Buffalo. The Isles widely were picked to miss the postseason again following his abrupt departure, but first-year GM Lou Lamoriello, coach Barry Trotz and the players have done a wondrous job in slashing the team’s goals-against numbers and securing 99 points already, three points behind first-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division with three games remaining.

“They’ve had a great season, you have to tip your cap to the way they’ve played and the type of season they’re having,” Tavares said. “Obviously, when you make the Stanley Cup playoffs, it’s a very difficult thing to do. They’ve had a great season.”

The fans certainly let No. 91 know about it throughout his first game back in New York after bolting the Islanders for a seven-year, $77 million contract with his hometown team in free agency last July, a euphoric 6-1 thrashing by the Isles on Feb. 28.

“It was not the usual type of game, but it’s obviously a passionate fan base and cheer hard for their team,” Tavares said. “For me it’s just focusing on what I can control and going out there and just playing the game as best as I can. I’m not trying to worry about a whole lot that’s going on around me. I’m just worried about everything inside the boards.

“Everyone has their feelings, and it is what it is. I just tried to, like I’ve said, be the best player I could be and help this team as best as I could when I was here. I gave it everything I had. It’s up to everyone else to feel the way they felt. Just trying, like I said, do the best I can.”

Tavares added that he has “no idea” if those reactions will dissipate over time, but he’s “learned from it” and entered Monday’s rematch hoping for “just a better result for our team.” Tavares recorded no points in that blowout loss, but he’s posted a strong initial season in Toronto with career highs in goals (45) and points (tied, 86) through 78 appearances.

“I have a different perspective than lots of people. No.1, to get booed on the road, it’s an unbelievable honor,” Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “For them to get all that fired up for you, you must have been really something. He’s a great person and a great teammate and a great man for us and that’s all, to be honest with you, we really care about. We’d like to have a better showing. We have an opportunity tonight and want to be better.

“But I think it’s different for every person. I think any time as an athlete you choose to leave, it’s different than when someone else makes you leave. You’re perceived differently. The reality is he’s been through it once, and it’ll be a good game tonight.”