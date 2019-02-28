Barry Trotz was asked what his message to Islanders fans was for Thursday night’s game against the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, a.k.a. The Return of John Tavares.

“You have to respect that John gave his all for the organization for a long time,” the Islanders coach said of the ex-captain, who returned to his hometown team via free agency on July 1 for a seven-year, $77-million deal. “He was the face of the organization. From his standpoint and everybody’s standpoint, he earned the right to go back home. Just be respectful, cheer us on and let’s have a good hockey game tonight.”

The expected sell-out crowd of 13,917 figures to loudly express its displeasure with Tavares’ decision.

“I think fans are entitled to have their opinion and feel however they want to feel,” left wing Matt Martin said. “We all came up together. There were some dark days. When he was drafted [first overall in 2009], he was kind of the next big thing. They watched him grow. They watched him become a star. It wasn’t easy on them to watch him leave. It’ll be hard on him tonight.”

“It’s being played up by all involved,” added Trotz, referring to the larger-than-usual media scrum surrounding him during Thursday’s optional morning skate. “From a player or coach going back, it is emotional when you’ve invested a lot of time in an organization or community. It’s a little bit uncomfortable, not necessarily in a bad way. Just strange.”

Added Casey Cizikas, "For nine years, what he did on the ice was special. He led us, game in and game out. He did everything possible for us to succeed as a group. Everybody in this room knows that. We're just looking for a great hockey game tonight."

But for all the hoopla surrounding Tavares’ return, the more important aspect to the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders is playing another crucial game as they try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Islanders opened their five-game homestand with a 3-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday night and they have lost three of four. The second-place Capitals, who are at the Coliseum on Friday night, also have 79 points but have played two extra games.

“It’s an extremely important game for us to bounce back,” captain Anders Lee said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to have the energy in the building and right the ship and get back in the win column.”

The indication at Thursday’s optional morning skate was defenseman Scott Mayfield would be re-inserted into the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Tuesday to accommodate Thomas Hickey’s return from long-term injured reserve. Hickey skated as an extra defenseman on Thursday morning.

Robin Lehner, who made 24 saves on Tuesday, is expected to make his fourth straight start, though Thomas Greiss is expected to start Friday night.

The Maple Leafs beat the visiting Oilers, 6-2, on Wednesday night as Frederik Andersen made 34 saves mand they have won three straight. Tavares had a goal and an assist and now has 36 goals and 32 assists. That leaves him two goals short of matching his career high set in 2014-15 and 18 points shy of tying his career high of 86, also set that season.

The Islanders dominated the teams’ first meeting with a 4-0 win at Toronto on Dec. 29 as center Mathew Barzal notched his second career hat trick while Lehner made 36 saves.

“It’s going to be fun, obviously we had a good one there in Toronto,” said Barzal, who was then asked about blocking out any outside noise on Thursday night. “It’s pretty hard to block out in situations like tonight. At the end of the day, it’s just the Islanders versus the Maple Leafs.”

Tavares enters Thursday’s game on a four-game point streak, with three goals and two assists in that span. Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews has three goals and three assists in a five-game point streak.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (36-19-7)

Anders Lee-Brock Nelson-Jordan Eberle

Andrew Ladd-Mathew Barzal-Leo Komarov

Anthony Beauvillier-Valtteri Filppula-Josh Bailey

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Robin Lehner (19-10-5, 2.10 goals-against average, .930 save percentage)

Maple Leafs (39-20-4)

Zach Hyman-John Tavares-Mitch Marner

Andreas Johnsson-Auston Matthews-Kasperi Kapanen

Patrick Marleau-William Nylander-Connor Brown

Tyler Ennis-Frederik Gauthier-Trevor Moore

Morgan Rielly-Ron Hainsey

Jake Muzzin-Nikita Zaitsev

Martin Marincin-Justin Holl

Frederik Andersen (30-13-3, 2.59, .923)