John Tavares will be back for the sequel Monday night against the Islanders, making his second return to the Coliseum with the Maple Leafs. The fans certainly let the former captain here know how they felt about him during the initial return, unleashing a torrent of boos and chants.

The words “We don’t need you” echoed throughout the building back on that emotional, hostile night of Feb. 28. The Islanders didn’t need him in that game, trouncing Toronto, 6-1. So what will it be like this second time around?

“New York sports fans don’t forget,” defenseman Scott Mayfield said after practice Sunday. “They might be like that every time we see [him]. I don’t know if it’ll be as loud, as many boos and stuff.

“It was probably a little bit harder of a ticket to get the first time maybe. But this is also the last [home] game of the [regular] season, so that might offset it. People that couldn’t make it the first time might be there. You never know. But we’re not really focused on that. He’s a good player. He’s having a great season . . .They’ve got a good team. All we’re worried about is climbing the standings.”

Indeed, this game for the second-place Islanders is less about Tavares II than it is about Metropolitan I. They’re still trying to chase down Washington for first in the division after clinching a playoff ticket Saturday night. The Capitals own a three-point lead over them, 102-99, with three games left. The teams will meet in a D.C. finale Saturday night.

“We want to put ourselves in a position where we go into Washington the last game of the season to have chance to take over that top spot in the division,” Casey Cizikas said.

They still haven’t clinched home ice for at least the first round. Between the Toronto and Washington games, there’s one at Florida Thursday night. The Islanders aren’t feeling complacent. They want first.

“It’s extremely important,” Anders Lee said. “I think everyone knows the importance of home-ice advantage in the playoffs. Winning the division says a lot about your season, where you’re at as a team.”

Toronto is at 97 points, good for third in the Atlantic. Tavares hasn’t disappointed Leafs fans in his first season since leaving the Islanders for a seven-year, $77 million deal to play for his favorite boyhood team. He has a career-high 45 goals and 41 assists. But he had no points in his first return.

“I’m sure that our fans are still passionate, so they’ll be there for Toronto,” Barry Trotz said. “The first time is always a little different. There’s a big media push on that event . . . I hope there’s no push this time.”