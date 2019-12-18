Two more of the dynastic Islanders will have their jerseys retired by the organization.

The Islanders announced on Wednesday that John Tonelli’s No. 27 will be lifted to the rafters at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 21 against the Red Wings and Butch Goring’s No. 91 will follow on Feb. 29 against the Bruins.

The team also announced that current captain Anders Lee will be able to continue wearing No. 27 for the rest of his career with the Islanders.

“I have spoken with current Islanders team captain Anders Lee and from seeing the tremendous leader he is, I told him that I would be honored if he continues to wear our number until the end of his career,” Tonelli said in a statement released by the team.

Tonelli and Goring’s retired numbers will join Denis Potvin (No. 5), Clark Gillies (No. 9), Bryan Trottier (No. 19), Mike Bossy (No. 22), Bob Nystrom (No. 23) and Billy Smith (No. 31) as those honored by the Islanders.

All were part of the Islanders teams that won four straight Stanley Cups from 1980 to 1983.

The general manager and coach of that dynasty, Bill Torrey and Al Arbour, respectively, also have banners at the Islanders’ home rinks.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tonelli, now 62, was a second-round pick of the Islanders in 1977 and was with the club from 1978 to 1986 after playing three seasons in the WHA with the Houston Aeros. He later finished his career with the Flames, Kings, Blackhawks and Quebec Nordiques.

In all, Tonelli played 1,028 NHL games with 325 goals, 511 assists and 911 penalty minutes, including 206 goals and 338 assists in 594 regular-season games with the Islanders. His feed set up Nystrom’s overtime winner against the Flyers in the decisive Game 6 of the 1980 Stanley Cup final.

"The accomplishments we achieved as a team throughout my years as a New York Islander will always be the greatest memories I have from playing the game," Tonelli said in a statement. "To have my number retired alongside several of my former teammates is incredibly humbling and something that my family and I will cherish forever.”

The Islanders acquired Goring, now 70 and serving as the team’s television analyst for MSG Networks, from the Kings on March 10, 1980, and was regarded as the final piece to the organization’s Stanley Cup puzzle after it had fallen short in previous playoff runs.

Goring was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 1981 as the playoff MVP with 10 goals and 10 assists in 18 games. Goring finished with 375 goals and 513 assists in 1,107 regular-season NHL games, including 87 goals and 108 assists in 332 games for the Islanders from 1980 to 1985.

He also coached the Islanders from 1999 to 2001.

"I'm extremely honored to have my number retired by the New York Islanders," Goring said in a statement. "I came to the Long Island community back in the '80s and since then I have made it my home. Some of the greatest accomplishments of my career happened with this fanbase and I can't wait to share this night with them as well."