Islanders release details for John Tonelli, Butch Goring jersey retirements

Islanders legend John Tonelli looks on from center

Islanders legend John Tonelli looks on from center ice before the ceremonial puck drop at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Fans celebrating the jersey retirements of Islanders greats John Tonelli and Butch Goring this month will receive a mini replica banner from their respective day to take home from NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders released details for both retirement ceremonies on Friday. The ceremony on Feb. 21 to raise Tonelli’s No. 27 will begin at 6:30 p.m. ahead of an 8 p.m. puck drop against the Red Wings. Doors to the Coliseum will open for fans at 5:30 p.m.

The retirement of Goring’s No. 91 on Feb. 29 will begin at 11:40 a.m. ahead of a 1:08 p.m. puck drop against the Bruins, with doors opening at 10:30 p.m.

Former Isles play-by-play voice Jiggs McDonald will serve as master of ceremonies for both events, the club announced.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ryan Gerbosi on June

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers soccer and mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

