John Tonelli gave his speech full of thank yous on the circular blue carpet at center ice as five of his Islanders teammates from the glory days sat nearby. The current team watched from the bench, all wearing his white jersey.

And then it was time.

The 62-year-old former left wing stood with his wife, two of his sons and his 89-year-old mom, and they watched his No. 27 rise to the Coliseum rafters.

“Tonight is not about me,” Tonelli had told the crowd before thanking the fans and his teammates.

But Friday night really was about him, his chance to hear the “JT” chants rock the Barn, his turn to receive the ultimate honor from his old team, to have his number retired.

Seven players who helped the Islanders claim four straight Stanley Cups from 1980-83 now have their numbers on white, blue and orange banners. Tonelli joined Denis Potvin (5), Clark Gillies (9), Bryan Trottier (19), Mike Bossy (22), Bobby Nystrom (23) and Billy Smith (31).

All but Bossy were out there before the game against Detroit. Bossy sent a video message. Butch Goring (91) will join their club on Feb. 29.

“Never in my wildest dream did I think this would happen,” Tonelli said while reminiscing at the morning skate in East Meadow.

Tonelli contributed 206 goals and 338 assists in 594 regular-season games for the Islanders from 1978-86 and another 28 goals and 55 assists in 113 playoff games with the team

He saved the three-peat in 1982, scoring late in regulation to tie the deciding Game 5 of the opening round against Pittsburgh, then winning it in overtime.

Perhaps his most memorable moment was the OT pass to that led straight to the first Cup.

It was May 24, 1980; Game 6 of the finals against Philadelphia at the Coliseum; Tonelli to Nystrom for first prize.

“So when we executed that play, I have to tell you how emotionally drained I was and how tired I was,” Tonelli said. “When that puck hit the back of the net and our goal was accomplished, all I wanted to do was go to sleep.”

The Islanders gave Tonelli a framed jersey, a portrait and a golf vacation as his No. 27 retirement gifts. He got choked up when he began talking about the Coliseum. In the morning, Tonelli had gotten teary talking about his late coach, Al Arbour.

“I get emotional when I talk about Al because he was that important to me,” Tonelli said. “He just said all the right things and he was good to all of us, and he got the best out of every one of us.”

So No. 27 has risen. But it also belongs to captain Anders Lee.

“I am so proud and so honored that you will continue to wear our number,” Tonelli told Lee during the speech before adding that he will “look forward to when we can share it all the way to the top of the rafters.”