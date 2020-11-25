Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk has played his last game.

An eye injury suffered during the regular season, his second injury to that eye, has forced Boychuk to end his career, the team announced Wednesday.

Boychuk, 36, underwent "numerous and extensive medical exams," the Islanders said.

Boychuk played the past six seasons with the Islanders, scoring 35 goals and 96 assists for 131 points in 404 games. In 13 seasons with the Islanders, Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins, he totaled 206 points (54 goals and 152 assists).

Boychuck required 90 stitches and plastic surgery when the Canadiens’ Artturi Lehkonen’s skate blade cut him on March 3.

"Things could have gone way worse," said Boychuk a week or so later. "You’ve seen it in the past. You’ve seen the worst and you never want to think that of one of your teammates or yourself. It’s scary, but it’s part of the game. It’s a freak accident and it’s going to happen again to somebody. You don’t want to see it. You just pray for them."