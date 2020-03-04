Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said Wednesday that defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to close a gash on his eyelid after taking a skate blade to his face.

Boychuk was trying to move the Canadiens’ Artturi Lehkonen away from the Islanders’ crease when took Lehkonen’s skate blad to his face at 8:42 of the third period in Tuesday night’s game.

Lamoriello said there’s no damage to Boychuk’s eye and that the eye is closed after a plastic surgeon put the stitches in. Lamoriello said Boychuk thought the skate got his eye.

“Johnny Boychuk is OK,” Lamoriello said.

Lamoriello said there’s no timetable for Boychuk’s return, and that Noah Dobson will replace him.

Josh Bailey said Boychuk sent “a nice text to all of us” after the game.

“I think he knew we were all worried about him.” Bailey said.