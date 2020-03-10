VANCOUVER, British Columbia — It will be Johnny Boychuk’s decision as to when he’s ready to play again.

The Islanders defenseman skated after the team’s practice at Rogers Arena for a second straight day on Tuesday as he recovers from requiring 90 stitches and plastic surgery to his left eyelid after being cut by the skate blade of the Canadiens’ Artturi Lehkonen on March 3.

Boychuk is not wearing any extra facial protection and coach Barry Trotz listed him as day to day.

“It’s going to come to Johnny’s decision,” Trotz said. “You look at the job the plastic surgeon did on his eyes, absolutely fantastic. When he feels he’s got full sight and he’s ready to play and confident, he’ll make that decision. It won’t be myself or the training staff, it’ll be Johnny Boychuk’s decision. But he’s got to be able to function normally and feel comfortable or he will not go in.”

Rookie Noah Dobson was in the lineup for the third straight game in Boychuk’s absence.

Hickey departs

Defenseman Thomas Hickey abruptly left the Islanders’ morning skate at the start and Trotz said “that’s a personal thing right now, maybe we’ll be able to give more information tomorrow. But, yeah, he had to leave.”

Hickey’s older brother, Dan, 33, who lives in Calgary, was diagnosed in September with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. The organization has allowed Thomas Hickey to travel back to see his brother as much as possible during the season.

The Islanders headed to Calgary following Tuesday night’s game against the Canucks and continue their four-game road trip against the Flames on Thursday night.

Injury count

The Islanders surpassed by one on Tuesday last season’s total of 154 man-games lost to injury with Boychuk, Adam Pelech (Achilles’ tendon) and Casey Cizikas (left leg laceration) all sidelined.