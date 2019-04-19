TODAY'S PAPER
Johnny Boychuk to miss 3-4 weeks with lower-body injury for Islanders

Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk skates against the Coyotes

Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk skates against the Coyotes at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 24, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk will miss three to four weeks with a lower-body injury, team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced on Friday.

Boychuk blocked a slap shot with his left leg in the second period of the Islanders' decisive 3-1 win in Game 4 of their first-round series on Tuesday night at Pittsburgh and hobbled off the ice. Lamoriello listed it as a lower-body injury.

“Any time you lose a regular, it’s a loss,” Lamoriello said. “But, fortunately for us, we have the depth at defense and players are ready. It gives an opportunity to another player.”

Thomas Hickey is the likely replacement.

The Islanders, awaiting the winner of the Hurricanes-Capitals’ series, which is tied 2-2, resumed practice on Friday after the players had two days off. The Islanders’ next series may not begin until next Friday.

Cal Clutterbuck, who also exited Game 4 with an unspecified injury, and defenseman Scott Mayfield also did not practice.

“They’ll just be maintenance days,” Lamoriello said. “While we’ve got this time, give it a couple more days off. But they’re fine. They’ll be back whenever the trainer feels it is the right thing.”

Lehner a Masterton finalist

Also on Friday, Islanders goalie Robin Lehner was announced as one of three finalists for the Masterton Trophy for dedication and perseverance, as voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, along with the Blue Jackets’ Nick Foligno and the Sharks’ Joe Thornton.

Lehner, who overcame addiction and mental-health issues to have a career season for the Islanders, is considered the favorite to win the award. Goalie Mark Fitzpatrick (1992) and Ed Westfall (1977) are the only Islanders to win the award.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

