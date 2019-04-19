Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk will miss three to four weeks with a lower-body injury, team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced on Friday.

Boychuk blocked a slap shot with his left leg in the second period of the Islanders' decisive 3-1 win in Game 4 of their first-round series on Tuesday night at Pittsburgh and hobbled off the ice. Lamoriello listed it as a lower-body injury.

“Any time you lose a regular, it’s a loss,” Lamoriello said. “But, fortunately for us, we have the depth at defense and players are ready. It gives an opportunity to another player.”

Thomas Hickey is the likely replacement.

The Islanders, awaiting the winner of the Hurricanes-Capitals’ series, which is tied 2-2, resumed practice on Friday after the players had two days off. The Islanders’ next series may not begin until next Friday.

Cal Clutterbuck, who also exited Game 4 with an unspecified injury, and defenseman Scott Mayfield also did not practice.

“They’ll just be maintenance days,” Lamoriello said. “While we’ve got this time, give it a couple more days off. But they’re fine. They’ll be back whenever the trainer feels it is the right thing.”

Lehner a Masterton finalist

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also on Friday, Islanders goalie Robin Lehner was announced as one of three finalists for the Masterton Trophy for dedication and perseverance, as voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, along with the Blue Jackets’ Nick Foligno and the Sharks’ Joe Thornton.

Lehner, who overcame addiction and mental-health issues to have a career season for the Islanders, is considered the favorite to win the award. Goalie Mark Fitzpatrick (1992) and Ed Westfall (1977) are the only Islanders to win the award.