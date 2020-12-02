There haven’t been many additions for the Islanders through this offseason molded by the COVID-19 pandemic and a flat, $81.5 million salary cap. But the math is closer to working out with Johnny Boychuk’s $6 million cap hit coming off the books.

President and general manager Lou Lamoriello still must re-sign restricted free agent Mathew Barzal and then fit his No. 1 center’s new deal under the cap ceiling.

Lamoriello’s task became easier – though the Islanders’ defense depth was further depleted – when Boychuk announced Nov. 25 he would no longer be able to play because of the gruesome left eye injury he suffered on March 3 when cut by the skate blade of the Canadiens’ Artturi Lehkonen.

Boychuk has two seasons remaining on his seven-year, $42 million deal. If Boychuk formally retires – not likely because he would be walking away from the rest of the money owed to him – his $6 million cap hit would be removed. If the Islanders place Boychuk on long-term injured reserve – the most likely outcome – the team will be able to use his $6 million cap hit even if it takes them over the cap ceiling.

Cap constraints forced Lamoriello to trade top-four defenseman Devon Toews to the Avalanche in October.

Still, whenever the 2020-21 Islanders take the ice – with the NHL’s targeted start date of Jan. 1 looking more and more improbable and growing uncertainty as to whether there will actually be a season given the current stalemate between the league and the NHL Players’ Association on financial matters – they are on track to be almost a carbon copy of the team that lost a six-game Eastern Conference finals to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Lightning in September.

That would make two straight, stay-the-course offseasons for Lamoriello, who did pursue top unrestricted free agent Artemi Panarin prior to last season before losing out to the rival Rangers. The continuity – intended or otherwise – paid dividends in 2019-20 as the Islanders had their longest playoff run since 1993, though it’s questionable whether they would have qualified had the regular season not been cut short on March 12 because of the pandemic.

But the Islanders must again show the same crew can be a year better, not just a year older.

Highly-touted Russian prospect Ilya Sorokin will replace free agent departure Thomas Greiss in a goalie tandem with Semyon Varlamov. Toews and Boychuk’s departures open a full-time spot for 2018 first-rounder Noah Dobson.

The team still is waiting to announce deals with its own unrestricted free agents Matt Martin and defenseman Andy Greene as well as former Devils goalie Cory Schneider, who will most likely try to resurrect his career with Bridgeport in the AHL.

Re-signing top-pair RFA defenseman Ryan Pulock to a two-year, cap-friendly $10 million deal was a necessity.

So, too, is working out a new deal with Barzal. But his options were limited without arbitration rights and any fears of him receiving an RFA offer sheet from another team should have long passed.

Industry expectation has long been that Barzal will sign a two- or three-year bridge deal with the cap hit around $7 million.

The Islanders have approximately $77.6 million committed to 20 active players (12 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies). Cap space would also be needed for additional depth at forward, most likely coming from any combination of prospects Oliver Wahlstrom, Kieffer Bellows, Otto Koivula, Josh Ho-Sang and Simon Holmstrom or re-signing UFA Derick Brassard. Of course, the Islanders could keep fewer than the maximum 23 players on their NHL roster.

Teams can exceed the cap ceiling by 10% during the offseason but Lamoriello still needs some additional financial cushion. Placing left wing Andrew Ladd, who has three seasons with a $5.5 million cap hit remaining on his deal and played just four games for the Islanders last season after injuring both knees in 2018-19, on long-term injured reserve is a possibility.

Sending Ladd, Leo Komarov or defenseman Thomas Hickey to Bridgeport would save $1.075 million against each veteran’s cap hit.