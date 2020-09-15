Barry Trotz hinted at lineup changes for Tuesday night’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Islanders coach more than delivered, matching the Lightning’s strategy of dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the first time in the postseason.

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who had not played since exiting Game 1 of the Islanders’ qualifying series against the Panthers with a head injury, was the added defenseman.

But Trotz also switched his lines, breaking up his struggling top line of Mathew Barzal with captain Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle. He flip-flopped Eberle with Cal Clutterbuck, putting Eberle on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s line with Matt Martin.

Barzal’s usual line had combined for just one goal and four assists through the first four games.

Feeling better

Trotz said the Islanders’ energy level, managed through judicious optional practices and morning skates, returned to normal as this series progressed.

But being forced to a seventh game in the second round by the Flyers on Sept. 5, then traveling from Toronto to Edmonton the next day before an 8-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 1 on Sept. 7 took its toll.

"Coming into this bubble, we were pretty gassed, to be straight up with you," Trotz said. "We didn’t have much of a chance in Game 1. As the series has gone on, we’ve caught up in that area."

Point absent again

Lightning top-line center Brayden Point missed his second game of the series with an undisclosed injury.

Point exited Game 2 in the second period and then missed the Islanders’ 5-3 win in Friday’s Game 3. But was dominant in his return in Sunday’s Game 4, with a goal and an assist in the Lightning’s 4-1 victory as his line with Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat combined for two goals and four assists.