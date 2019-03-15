The Islanders might enter these NHL playoffs battered, bruised and plenty tired, but at the very least they’ll be prepared.

With the countdown to the playoffs in full effect, the Islanders got a bit of good news on the injury front – defenseman Johnny Boychuk is on the mend, and goalie Robin Lehner is expected to play this week – but they’re also dealing with the reality of their upcoming schedule. There are 12 games left in the season, eight of them on the road, and eight against potential playoff teams. Rest isn’t too much of an option – they’re still trying to wrest first place in the Metropolitan Division from the Capitals, who also will be their regular-season finale. They kick it off with a back-to-back on the road, against the Red Wings, who’ve been eliminated, and the Wild, who are in the hunt for a Wild Card spot.

“That’s tough but this time of the year, but it’s like, it doesn’t really matter how you’re feeling or if you’re sore or whatever or if you’re tired,” said Mathew Barzal, who assisted on the game-winning goal Thursday. “You kinda just gotta go out there and lace them up and give it 100 percent because it’s a crucial time of the year.”

Though their defense continues to be one of the best in the league – their 2.34 goals against are the best in the NHL – they’re 20th in goals scored per game. Part of that comes the top line – Jordan Eberle hasn’t scored since Feb. 9, and Barzal hasn’t had a goal since Feb. 16 – but head coach Barry Trotz said he sees the chemistry starting to work in their favor. Barzal’s assist to Anders Lee Friday was masterful in its execution, and a symptom of a line that could get hot at the right time.

“They are creating,” Trotz said. “They’ve been fine on both sides of the puck, which is good so they’re getting a little chemistry, and they got a huge goal last night ,and it all started in our own end, not drifting, Barzy held position. And then he jumped, I think it was [Max] Domi at that time, and then he made a great play. Just the connection between the offense and defense got us a winning goal.”

When the Islanders are winning, though, they’re making teams play their style of hockey. Barzal said he thinks it’s sustainable, and something that could work in the playoffs.

“I think in the playoffs, you need to be able to defend,” he said. “You don’t really want to get into a track meet. You want to make it tight. You’ve got to play a sound game, wait for mistakes throughout the game and take advantage . . . I think if the time comes, we’ll be ready. We can play with anyone – we’ve proven that – and our style kind of does well against a lot of teams, so I like our chances.”

Isles files: Boychuk, who has a suspected left shoulder injury, skated as an extra in Friday’s practice and will travel with the team, Trotz said. Trotz added that it’s possible Boychuk plays this weekend . . . Lehner, who was put on concussion protocol after the Senators’ Brady Tkachuk steamrolled him on March 5, practiced and will likely be ready for the weekend, Trotz said. He added that Lehner likely would play at least one of the two games as long as the trainers give their OK . . . Casey Cizikas, who suffered an illness last week, had a maintenance day.