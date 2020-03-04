Johnny Boychuk writhed on the ice momentarily, covered his face with his glove and frantically skated to the Islanders room.

It was a horrifying scene in the Islanders’ 6-2 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. The defenseman was trying to move Artturi Lehkonen away from the Islanders’ crease when took the left wing’s skate blade to his face at 8:42 of the third period.

Coach Barry Trotz said he did not have an update. Lehkonen’s skate appeared to strike Boychuk around his nose and left eye.

“It’s not good,” said Cal Clutterbuck, who played his second game following a 30-game absence after his left forearm was slashed by Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade at Boston on Dec. 19. “Not easy to see. Not good at all.”

Last season, Boychuk received a two-inch gash under his cheekbone when he was hit by the Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner’s skate on Feb. 28, 2019.

“You hate to see that happen,” captain Anders Lee said. “That’s where all our minds are right now.”

Canadiens coach Claude Julien, who coached Boychuk and the Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011, said he texted Trotz after the game to see how Boychuk was.

Isles files

Trotz said he would have to consider lineup changes. “There’s guys like Andrew Ladd and Ross Johnston, they’re putting in the work,” Trotz said. “They’re going to get an opportunity…” Lee logged 15:01 after his wife, Grace, gave birth to their first child, a daughter, on Monday…The Islanders had a 15-game regular-season point streak snapped at Barclays Center and are now 7-1-3 in Brooklyn this season…Johnston, Ladd, Tom Kuhnhackl and rookies Otto Koivula and Noah Dobson were the healthy scratches…Jean-Gabriel Pageau was a minus-5 in his fourth game since being acquired from his hometown Senators. The Islanders are at Ottawa on Thursday night.