TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
54° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders' Johnny Boychuk takes a skate blade to the face

Johnny Boychuk #55 of the Islanders skates off

Johnny Boychuk #55 of the Islanders skates off the ice in the third period after an injury against the Montreal Canadiens at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Johnny Boychuk writhed on the ice momentarily, covered his face with his glove and frantically skated to the Islanders room.

It was a horrifying scene in the Islanders’ 6-2 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. The defenseman was trying to move Artturi Lehkonen away from the Islanders’ crease when took the left wing’s skate blade to his face at 8:42 of the third period.

Coach Barry Trotz said he did not have an update. Lehkonen’s skate appeared to strike Boychuk around his nose and left eye.

“It’s not good,” said Cal Clutterbuck, who played his second game following a 30-game absence after his left forearm was slashed by Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade at Boston on Dec. 19. “Not easy to see. Not good at all.”

Last season, Boychuk received a two-inch gash under his cheekbone when he was hit by the Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner’s skate on Feb. 28, 2019.

“You hate to see that happen,” captain Anders Lee said. “That’s where all our minds are right now.”

Canadiens coach Claude Julien, who coached Boychuk and the Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011, said he texted Trotz after the game to see how Boychuk was.

Isles files

Trotz said he would have to consider lineup changes. “There’s guys like Andrew Ladd and Ross Johnston, they’re putting in the work,” Trotz said. “They’re going to get an opportunity…” Lee logged 15:01 after his wife, Grace, gave birth to their first child, a daughter, on Monday…The Islanders had a 15-game regular-season point streak snapped at Barclays Center and are now 7-1-3 in Brooklyn this season…Johnston, Ladd, Tom Kuhnhackl and rookies Otto Koivula and Noah Dobson were the healthy scratches…Jean-Gabriel Pageau was a minus-5 in his fourth game since being acquired from his hometown Senators. The Islanders are at Ottawa on Thursday night.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Alex Rodriguez during the AL Wild Card Game A-Rod knows why Astros players are getting crushed by fans
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file Oakley empathizes with Spike Lee over treatment at MSG
Nets guard Caris LeVert drives to the basket LeVert scores 51, leads Nets to OT win over Celtics
Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders reacts after surrendering Isles fall to Canadiens for fourth straight loss
Rangers center Mika Zibanejad faces off against St. Rangers waste game in hand, fall to Blues
Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts down on the Irving has successful surgery on right shoulder
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search