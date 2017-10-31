The Islanders showed off their newly-completed renovations of their practice facility at Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park Tuesday and co-owner Jon Ledecky said he wants the state-of-the-art training site to be a template for what he hopes will be the team’s new home at Belmont.

Ledecky, general manager Garth Snow and head coach Doug Weight attended the unveiling. The Islanders said the upgrades at Northwell cost $3 million.

“The quality here is the same kind of quality of excellence that we want to bring to the Belmont Park project,’’ Ledecky said. “And the fact that we were able to get this project done over the course of the summer when lot of folks said, ‘well, you won’t be ready in time for the season,’ is emblematic of what we can do at Belmont.’’

The Northwell Health Ice Center now has two NHL-sized rinks, a weight room with iPad-assisted programs for each player, players dining with a full-time chef for gourmet meals, a new trainer’s room, three hot tubs, a therapeutic massage station, on-call chiropractic service, a video room, and an NHL-quality dressing room.

Ledecky said the state has not provided a timetable on the team’s request for proposal (RFP) at Belmont, which was submitted to the Empire State Development on Sept. 28.

“Obviously, we want to be in position to be ready to put the shovel in the ground and we have very carefully and thoughtfully spent the resources just to be ready to do that,” Ledecky said. “If we win the RFP, we’re ready to go, and that’s the most important thing we can communicate to the players and the fans that this is an organization that is thinking ahead and trying to be ready for good results.

“As I’ve said publicly, Belmont is the place that the Islanders should have as their home and we’re pretty clear that that is the place for us to be playing. The other facilities do not give the Islanders a permanent home at a level near NHL standard that’s required end today’s game.”

The Islanders, who are in their third season playing at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, are engaged in negotiations over modifying their 25-year license agreement. Both sides have the ability to opt out of the agreement in January.

Asked if winning the RFP for Belmont is tied to retaining potential free agent John Tavares, Ledecky said, “That’s a question for [general manager] Garth [Snow]. Under our system of ownership that’s a question for a general manager.’’

Snow said: “We want him to retire an Islander. The conversations I’ve had with John and [agent Pat Brisson] will remain private. I know John feels very strongly about this team, this organization and we feel the same back.’’

Ledecky reiterated that he has no Plan B if Belmont does not come to fruition. Would he guarantee that the Islanders would not leave New York?

“I don’t even think that’s on our mind,’’ he said. “We’re the New York Islanders. We’re playing in the greatest hockey market in the country from where I sit, with the most passionate fans in the league so I get that question a lot as I walk around and talk to the fans. and I say to them you have a chance to own the New York Islanders in New York why would you want to leave? You wouldn’t.

“But there are economic realities today in the 21st century and people talk about the place that has such a place in our hearts, the old barn Nassau Coliseum. Nassau Coliseum on any basis doesn’t provide the economics that are necessary to run a championship team. ... The revenues that would be available to us in a new facility would dwarf what’s available to us at Barclays or at Nassau Coliseum and that’s why we’re being so ambitious and aggressive and saying Belmont should be our home. Belmont is a win-win.”

With Jim Baumbach