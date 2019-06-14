TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
69° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Isles re-sign Jordan Eberle to a five-year deal

Jordan Eberle of the New York Islanders celebrates

Jordan Eberle of the New York Islanders celebrates his first-period goal against the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live on March 30, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Jordan Eberle is returning to the Islanders.

The team announced on Friday the impending unrestricted free agent agreed to a five-year deal. Eberle’s new contract is worth a reported $27.5 million with an annual average value of $5.5 million.

Eberle, 29, is coming off a six-year, $36-million deal he signed with the Oilers, who selected him 22nd overall in 2008. Eberle had 19 goals and 18 assists in 78 games in his second season with the Islanders after being acquired for Ryan Strome on June 22, 2017. But he had four goals and five assists in the Islanders’ eight playoff games with a goal in each game of their first-round sweep of the Penguins.

Overall, Eberle has 209 goals and 269 assists in 666 career NHL regular-season games.

The Islanders have now re-signed two of their top-six forwards headed to free agency. Center Brock Nelson agreed to a six-year, $36-million deal on May 23.

Captain Anders Lee, goalie Robin Lehner, a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, and third-line center Valtteri Filppula  all can become UFAs on July 1.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman has workout for a half Hofstra's Wright-Foreman hopes to hear his name at NBA Draft
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom looks up at DeGrom shows frustration with shift
Starting pitcher J.A. Happ of the Yankees reacts Happ, Yankees blow 4-0 lead in loss to White Sox
Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz walks to the Lennon: Edwin Diaz the perfect closer for Mets
Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz stands on the Diaz blows save before rain suspends game
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario forces out Cardinals catcher Lennon: This stretch will tell us all about the Mets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search