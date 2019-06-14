Isles re-sign Jordan Eberle to a five-year deal

Jordan Eberle is returning to the Islanders.

The team announced on Friday the impending unrestricted free agent agreed to a five-year deal. Eberle’s new contract is worth a reported $27.5 million with an annual average value of $5.5 million.

Eberle, 29, is coming off a six-year, $36-million deal he signed with the Oilers, who selected him 22nd overall in 2008. Eberle had 19 goals and 18 assists in 78 games in his second season with the Islanders after being acquired for Ryan Strome on June 22, 2017. But he had four goals and five assists in the Islanders’ eight playoff games with a goal in each game of their first-round sweep of the Penguins.

Overall, Eberle has 209 goals and 269 assists in 666 career NHL regular-season games.

The Islanders have now re-signed two of their top-six forwards headed to free agency. Center Brock Nelson agreed to a six-year, $36-million deal on May 23.

Captain Anders Lee, goalie Robin Lehner, a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, and third-line center Valtteri Filppula all can become UFAs on July 1.