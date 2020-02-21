The Islanders had not been out of a playoff position since mid-October and were coming off an 0-4-0 western road trip in which they totaled two goals.

Facing the NHL-worst Red Wings temporarily resolved those issues, though the goal output is still problematic.

The Islanders, with a revamped lineup, followed the pregame jersey retirement ceremony of four-time Stanley Cup-winner John Tonelli’s No. 27 with a 4-1 win on Friday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, their first game at the venerable barn since Jan. 18.

Jordan Eberle scored three goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders (34-20-6), who started the day behind both the Blue Jackets and the Hurricanes for the Eastern Conference’s two wild-card spots.

The win, coupled with the Rangers’ 5-2 win at Carolina, moved the Islanders back into fourth place in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the Flyers, and into the first wild-card spot.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 36 shots for the Red Wings (15-44-4), who were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the regulation loss. The Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the visiting Canadiens on Tuesday, sweeping the four-game season series, but have not won in regulation or overtime on the road since a 2-1 victory at Montreal on Dec. 14.

In that light, and with the NHL trade deadline looming on Monday, the Islanders likely should not feel comfortable with their production, bolstered by two goals in the final minute, or that this game was still in question late in the third period.

Andrew Ladd tripped Darren Helm in the neutral zone at 15:56 and Anthony Mantha’s power-play goal made it 2-1 at 17:25 with Bernier also off for an extra skater.

Eberle completed his hat trick off the right post on a power play with 36.3 seconds to go and Leo Komarov added an empty-netter with 6.2 seconds remaining.

Ladd and rookie center Otto Koivula were recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport and were in the lineup. Rookie wing Kieffer Bellows was returned to Bridgeport — though, oddly, he remained at the Coliseum to watch the game from the press box —and center Derick Brassard was listed as day to day. He exited Wednesday’s 3-1 loss at Colorado after being hit in the head by the puck and going through concussion protocol.

Ladd, who has played 34 games for the Sound Tigers and just one previously for the Islanders this season after being limited to 26 games last season as he suffered major injuries to each knee, was on the third line, with Josh Bailey filling in for Brassard in the middle.

Koivula centered a fourth line with Matt Martin and Tom Kuhnhackl as Casey Cizikas (left leg laceration) missed his fifth game. Komarov had centered the fourth line the past three games before playing on Brock Nelson’s right wing on Friday with Anthony Beauvillier.

Komarov was helped from the ice at 7:09 of the second period after a Red Wings’ outlet pass hit him on the back of his left skate but returned to start the third period.

The Islanders held a 13-2 shot advantage in the first period but led just 1-0 at the first intermission on defenseman Ryan Pulock’s one-timer from the right point that grazed off Eberle and past Bernier at 5:45. The Islanders could not convert on two power-play chances and were without a shot in the four man-advantage minutes.

Defenseman Devon Toews helped preserve the Islanders’ lead by racing back to tie up Dylan Larkin on a potential breakaway at 12:13 of the second period, forcing Larkin into a weak backhander without taking a penalty.

Eberle’s second goal, a short-side shot from the left circle off Mathew Barzal’s feed, made it 2-0 at 17:02 of the second period.