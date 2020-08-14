TODAY'S PAPER
Jordan Eberle steps up for Islanders in playoffs

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates his goal

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates his goal at 18:57 of the second period against the Capitals in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday in Toronto. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
The level of the game rises in the playoffs, and some guys seem to rise along with it.

Jordan Eberle, who scored the Islanders’ first goal in Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the teams’ first-round playoff series in Toronto, is starting to look like he might be one of those guys.

Entering Game 2 of the series Friday, Eberle had scored three goals in five games since the NHL restarted play after the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the league to pause its season back in March. He had two in the Isles’ four-game, qualifying-series win over the Florida Panthers.

“Sometimes, as wingers, you get pinned on the wall a little bit, [but] he’s finding ways to get himself off the wall, into the interior, into scoring areas. And then he’s staying diligent in there,’’ Islanders coach Barry Trotz said of Eberle before Friday’s game. “I just think that when you start feeling that, and having success, it just comes with him.’’

Eberle scored 16 goals in 58 regular season games in 2019-20, playing with center Mathew Barzal and captain Anders Lee on the first line. He had 19 goals in 78 games in 2018-19. But he has stepped up his scoring in the last two postseasons, with four goals and five assists in eight playoff games last year, and a total of seven goals and six assists in 13 postseason games as an Islander.

“Last year was, kind of, my second go-round in the playoffs,’’ Eberle said before Friday’s game. “I’ve obviously been in the league for a while, but the more you play in it . . . the more experience you get. This is a little different, being that there’s no fans, [but] to me, it still feels like a playoff game, in that you’re protecting leads, [and] the momentum shifts are still there a bit.’’

Eberle, 30, was a first-round pick (No. 22 overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2008 NHL draft, and he has 225 regular-season goals in 724 games. But in his only postseason with the Oilers in 2017, he had no goals and just two assists in 13 playoff games. He was traded to the Islanders for Ryan Strome that summer, and last year, in his first postseason with the Isles, he broke out with a goal in each game of a stunning first-round sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins. After that, he signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Islanders last summer and returned to the top line with Barzal and Lee this season.

“We developed a lot of chemistry,’’ Eberle said of himself and his linemates. “I feel like I’m fitting in with the team well and playing in my role.

“I just try to keep growing my game. And I think the biggest thing with the way that this [playoff] format is, you just want to continue to get better as the playoffs goes along. Hopefully, that continues.’’

