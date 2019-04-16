TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
55° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Jordan Eberle continues well-timed hot streak for Islanders

Scores his fourth goal in as many games in sweep of Penguins.

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates after scoring

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

PITTSBURGH — In the calm, quiet, all-business visitors' locker room at the PPG Paints Arena, after the Islanders had finished their stunning sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 3-1 victory Tuesday, someone asked forward Jordan Eberle what it felt like during the series when the puck was on his stick.

Eberle couldn’t help but laugh.

“You know, [Mathew Barzal]’s finding me in areas where I’m able to finish plays off,’’ Eberle said, after he quickly composed himself. “Since they put me, ‘Barzy’ and [Anders Lee] together, the puck’s been going in a lot more. I don’t know what we finished the season with, but it seemed like we scored every game, so, that’s obviously huge.’’

Aside from goaltender Robin Lehner, Eberle was the hottest Islander in the series, scoring a goal in each of the four games. His goal Tuesday tied the score at  1 just 1:34 after Pittsburgh  opened the scoring on Jake Guentzel’s goal 35 seconds in. It was the third straight game in the series in which the Penguins scored the first goal, only to have the Islanders tie the score almost immediately. And it was the second straight time it was Eberle who got that tying goal – he did it in Game 3, scoring just 28 seconds after Garrett Wilso opened the scoring in that game, which the Islanders won, 4-1.

“It’s disappointing,’’ Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said, “because it seemed like that was the case the whole series. Every time we score and get some momentum, we give it back shortly thereafter. And it’s such a game of momentum. If you can hang on [to the lead], it certainly helps your team.’’

Islanders coach Barry Trotz pointed to those quick tying goals as a turning point both in Game 4 and in the series.

“We were able to respond right after a goal, and we really didn’t allow them to carry momentum for any length of time,’’ Trotz said.

Eberle agreed.

“When you get momentum — the crowd cheering when they score first, and you’re able to get the next one and kind of quiet them down — you know, it’s big,’’ he said. “Playoffs is all about momentum; there are [momentum] shifts all over the place, and that’s obviously a good shift.’’

The trio of Eberle, Barzal and Lee totaled five goals and nine assists in the series. Eberle, the Isles’ leading scorer in the postseason, with 4-2-6, connected on four of 15 shots, good for  26.7 percent shooting. That was second to Josh Bailey, who scored three goals on nine shots (33.3 percent).

“Sometimes, when you shoot the puck, it goes in,’’ Eberle shrugged when asked about how hot he was in the series. “Even to finish the season this year, it seemed like we scored every game. You start getting confidence like that, before the playoffs, and you move into it, you just want to continue to play well. The biggest thing about my game, and [Barzal's] and [Lee's], you want to have the coach trust you —and I think he does now, with the way we played defensively and able to break the puck out and go down and score.’’

Colin

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mike Tauchman of the Yankees follows through on Rookie Mike Tauchman hits first homer for Yankees
Mets leftfielder Brandon Nimmo returns to the dugout Stiff neck ends Nimmo's night in first inning
Robin Lehner of the Islanders exchanges punches with Don't mess with Isles goalie Lehner in the crease
Mets' Steven Matz wipes his face after hitting Lennon: Matz looks worse than lost during implosion
The Islanders celebrate at the end of Game Islanders sweep Penguins to reach second round
Anders Lee of the Islanders shakes hands with Best: Islanders a team nobody wants to face