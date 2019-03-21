MONTREAL – Jordan Eberle played through the pain.

The right wing was on the Islanders’ top line for Thursday night’s game against the Canadiens at Bell Centre, not missing any time despite being listed as day-to-day with an unspecified upper body injury.

Eberle said he was injured in Tuesday night’s 5-0 loss to the Bruins at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum but did not feel comfortable coming out of the game because the Islanders had already lost forwards Valtteri Filppula and Cal Clutterbuck.

Filppula is out four weeks with an apparent left shoulder injury while Clutterbuck, who exited in the second period on Tuesday, was also in Thursday night’s lineup after practicing on Wednesday.

Eberle was unable to practice on Wednesday.

“It was something that happened in the second period,” Eberle said. “We were down so many numbers it was tough to even consider leaving. It’s part of the game. You play through injuries. You play through soreness. We’re on the cusp of trying to clinch a playoff spot.”

Eberle, 28, an impending unrestricted free agent as he concludes a six-year, $36-million deal, entered Thursday with 14 goals and 17 assists and will likely finish with his fewest points over an 82-game season since he had 18 goals and 25 assists as a rookie in 2010-11.

“We need some offense from Jordan,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “He hasn’t had a big-time productive year like he’s had in the past. But this is a great time to get it going.”

Beau’s home

Left wing Anthony Beauvillier, 21, who grew up a Canadiens’ fan in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, about 50 miles from Montreal, played in his fourth NHL game at Bell Centre. He scored a goal in both a 5-4 overtime win on Jan. 15, 2018 and a 3-0 victory on Feb. 23, 2017 as he beat goalie Carey Price to the short side for the Islanders’ first goal in his first game in the arena.

“It’s always fun coming here and seeing friends and family the night before,” Beauvillier said. “It’s so exciting just walking into the building. I used to cheer for the Habs.”

College signing

The Islanders signed 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman Grant Hutton of Miami (Ohio) to a one-year, entry-level deal for 2019-20. The 23-year-old from Carmel, Indiana will report to Bridgeport (AHL) on a amateur tryout offer after capping four seasons of college hockey with seven goals and 14 assists as the team’s captain.

Isles files

Tanner Fritz centered the third line in Filppula’s absence after being recalled from Bridgeport (AHL) on Wednesday. “It’s unfortunate Fil went down like that, he’s such a great player,” said Fritz, 27, who entered Thursday with one assist in four games for the Islanders this season and three goals and five assists in 38 career NHL games. “I’m just looking to take advantage of the opportunity…” Ds Johnny Boychuk, Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg and Fs Michael Dal Colle, Ross Johnston and Tom Kuhnhackl were healthy scratches.