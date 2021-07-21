Jordan Eberle reportedly is now a member of the expansion Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken, who will begin play in October, reportedly took Eberle as their selection from the Islanders in Wednesday’s expansion draft. The selections were submitted to the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association by 10 a.m. but will not be officially revealed until Wednesday night. However, by noon, almost the entirety of the Kraken’s selections had leaked out.

There’s no doubt losing a top-line right wing does leave a (temporary) hole in the Islanders’ lineup. But the Islanders now have much more financial flexibility with the remaining three seasons of Eberle’s $27.5 million deal — with an average annual value of $5.5 million — off the books.

The Islanders now have approximately $17.6 million in cap space available under the flat, $81.5 million ceiling after shedding Eberle as well as defenseman Nick Leddy and forward Andrew Ladd, who also have $5.5 million cap charges.

Island Ice Ep. 107: The Isles, the Kraken and the expansion draft Andrew Gross and Colin Stephenson discuss the Islanders' protected players and how the Seattle Kraken and their NHL expansion draft on Wednesday night may affect the Islanders.

Islanders boss Lou Lamoriello — showing why he’s the reigning, two-time GM of the year — traded Leddy to the Red Wings on Friday for a second-round pick in this weekend’s entry draft and bottom-six forward Richard Panik, with Detroit retaining 50% of Panik’s $2.75 million cap charge. He then sent Ladd to the Coyotes the next day along with a second-round pick this year, a conditional second-round pick in 2022 and a conditional third-round pick in 2023 for no return other than the resulting cap space.

Lamoriello still has a lengthy to-do list this offseason, and losing Eberle adds to it.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lamoriello has identified re-signing his key restricted free agents, defenseman Adam Pelech, goalie Ilya Sorokin and left wing Anthony Beauvillier, as a priority.

Protecting fourth-liners Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck from the expansion draft indicated Lamoriello is also serious about re-signing center Casey Cizikas.

And now Lamoriello must also replace Leddy and Eberle.

Re-signing unrestricted free agent Kyle Palmieri, acquired from the Devils along with fellow UFA Travis Zajac for a first-round pick on April 7, remains one option. Or, Lamoriello could pursue marquee UFA Gabriel Landeskog, soon to be an ex-Avalanche. Trading for Blues sharpshooter Vladimir Tarasenko is also a possibility, though it would have been easier if the Kraken had selected Tarasenko in the expansion draft and retained part of his $7.5 million cap charge to facilitate a three-way deal.