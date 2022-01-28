This has been a game Jordan Eberle has anticipated since the Seattle Kraken selected him from the Islanders in the offseason expansion draft, presuming the contest goes on as scheduled despite the forecasted blizzard.

The Kraken are scheduled to make their lone visit to UBS Arena on Saturday afternoon. But Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for Long Island, New York City and three other counties beginning Friday at 8 p.m. and LIRR announced it would suspend service overnight.

"It’s been the one that you circle right when you see the schedule," Eberle said Friday after the Kraken practiced in Pittsburgh. The Islanders were off on Friday.

"My time on the Island was obviously pretty fun. Anytime you go through eight or nine playoff series with pretty much the same group, you’re going to gain some friendships. That’s the hardest part. We’ve been through a lot as a group when I was there."

Island Ice Ep. 125: The Clark Gillies interview In April 2020, Clark Gillies spoke with Newsday for a 40th anniversary series about the Islanders' first Stanley Cup in 1980. Listen to the interview.

Eberle, in the third season of a five-year, $27.5 million deal, spent four seasons with the Islanders after being acquired from the Oilers. He had 76 goals and 93 assists in 272 regular-season games for the Islanders, often playing on Mathew Barzal’s top line with captain Anders Lee. He added 13 goals and 21 assists in 49 playoff games as the team reached the NHL semifinals the past two seasons only to lose to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Lightning.

"The best memories are also the worst memories," Eberle said. "Making it to the conference final both times and losing, especially last year in Game 7. Those are the memories that I share. When you go through so many playoff series with pretty much the same group, you gain friendships, you gain bonds and that’s the stuff that you’ll remember for sure when you leave this game."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Eberle left the Islanders just before they opened their long-awaited new arena. Having heard the plans, Eberle is looking forward to stepping foot into the finished product.

"You talk to the guys, UBS sounds like it’s an amazing arena," Eberle said. "I know the fans and the guys, they’ve enjoyed every bit of it. So, I’m excited to play there."

In addition to his ties to the Islanders, Eberle also has hometown ties to Hall of Famer Clark Gillies, who passed away because of cancer at age 67 on Jan. 21.

Both Eberle and Gillies grew up in Saskatchewan and both played junior hockey for the Regina Pats.

"He was a little bit before me," Eberle said. "Him being a Saskatchewan guy, me being a Saskatchewan guy, playing for the Pats, both of us. As I played [for Regina], his jersey is in the rafters. I got to know who he was pretty quickly. Once I got traded to Long Island, he was around quite a bit. Just an outstanding human being.

"Those guys made them accessible to us in the locker room. Hear some of their stories and how they won. He meant a lot to the province of Saskatchewan and I know from the fanbase on Long Island, he meant a lot to them."