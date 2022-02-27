TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Josh Bailey, Andy Greene back in shorthanded Isles' lineup

Anton Stralman #86 and Scott Wedgewood #31 of

Anton Stralman #86 and Scott Wedgewood #31 of the Arizona Coyotes defend the net during the third period against Josh Bailey #12 of the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in Elmont, New York. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Neither Josh Bailey nor Andy Greene have been used to being healthy scratches in their lengthy careers. Both were back in the lineup on Sunday night against the Ducks at Honda Center after temporarily losing their spots for the struggling Islanders.

Injuries to top-line center Mathew Barzal (lower body) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (upper body) created the need for Bailey and Greene’s return.

Bailey, a healthy scratch the previous two games, moved to the middle instead of his usual spot on the wing to center Kieffer Bellows and Oliver Wahlstrom on the third line. Greene, who spent six games as a healthy scratch, was reunited with Noah Dobson, an effective pair for the Islanders during last season’s playoff run to the NHL semifinals.

"They’re veteran guys, leaders," coach Barry Trotz said. "Our leadership is fantastic. At the same time, it’s a big burden, especially with the expectations this year. It hasn’t gone the way they envisioned. They feel a big part of that. I want them to play without that burden. I want them to raise their game. There’s just another level that we need to create.

"They’re good players. They can do all that. I’m trying to get them to relax a little bit."

No. 100

Burly left wing Ross Johnston finally played in his 100th career game. He was reinserted onto Casey Cizikas’ fourth line with Cal Clutterbuck as Matt Martin came out of the lineup.

Johnston played his 99th game in a 5-2 loss in Calgary on Feb. 12 but was a healthy scratch for the next six games. The 6-5, 232-pound Johnston made his NHL debut for the Islanders on April 10, 2016 and has yet to play more than 32 games in a season. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million extension that starts next season.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

