Islanders expect to call on hot line for Game 5

In the “what have you done for me lately’’ world of the Stanley Cup playoffs, any team that is up three games to none in a best-of-seven series and doesn’t complete the sweep is naturally going to start looking around to see what may have changed from one game to the next.

One thing that was noticeable on the final scoresheet for Game 4 of the Islanders’ first-round series against the Washington Capitals Tuesday, was that the line of Anthony Beauvillier, Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey was held without a point in the Islanders’ 3-2 loss. That trio had been the Isles’ hottest line through the first six games of the postseason, but Game 4 of the Capitals series was the second straight game in which they had been blanked.

As the Isles tried to close out the series in Game 5 Thursday in Toronto, Bailey said before the game that he and his linemates were looking to break out of their two-game lull.

“You're going to have your times when maybe the puck goes in a little easy for you, and times when it doesn't,’’ Bailey said. “I think we haven't, necessarily, felt in the last couple of games we've been at our best. We want to make sure we're at our best tonight.’’

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said the two-game dry spell for his team’s second line was not something he needed to worry about.

“No that's just ice hockey,’’ Trotz said. “You don't see too many lines blow through 82 games and are unbelievable every game. They've been good.’’

Beauvillier and Bailey each put up seven points in the Islanders’ first five games in the Toronto bubble (Beauvillier had four goals, three assists; Bailey one goal, six assists) and Nelson had six points (three goals, three assists). For each, his point total in this postseason is a career high. (Though the Islanders’ qualifying series against Florida wasn’t technically considered a playoff series, players’ statistics in the qualifying round count as playoff totals.)

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With that kind of production, Trotz said the Capitals were understandably keying on the line. And the coach also pointed out that the trio had often been matched up with the Capitals’ top line, meaning they have had to be keenly aware of their defensive responsibilities, in addition to looking for their own offense.

But in Game 5, the Capitals were again the designated “home’’ team, as they were in Games 1 and 2 of the series. That meant Washington had the last line change on play stoppages. And with first-line center Mat Barzal having scored the overtime winner for the Islanders in Game 3, and then scoring again in Game 4, it was likely the Caps would shift their defensive attention to his line. That would theoretically open things up for the Beauvillier-Nelson-Bailey line.

Thursday afternoon, Bailey spoke of having “a great opportunity’’ in Game 5.

“It's a great opportunity here,’’ he said. “I think you can't dwell on any of the negatives; you focus on the positives and try and feed off those, and make sure you're ready for puck drop.’’