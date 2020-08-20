TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders expect to call on hot line for Game 5

Josh Bailey of the Islanders celebrates his shorthanded

Josh Bailey of the Islanders celebrates his shorthanded goal at 6:52 of the third period against the Capitals in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday in Toronto. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

In the “what have you done for me lately’’ world of the Stanley Cup playoffs, any team that is up three games to none in a best-of-seven series and doesn’t complete the sweep is naturally going to start looking around to see what may have changed from one game to the next.

One thing that was noticeable on the final scoresheet for Game 4 of the Islanders’ first-round series against the Washington Capitals Tuesday, was that the line of Anthony Beauvillier, Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey was held without a point in the Islanders’ 3-2 loss. That trio had been the Isles’ hottest line through the first six games of the postseason, but Game 4 of the Capitals series was the second straight game in which they had been blanked.

As the Isles tried to close out the series in Game 5 Thursday in Toronto, Bailey said before the game that he and his linemates were looking to break out of their two-game lull.

“You're going to have your times when maybe the puck goes in a little easy for you, and times when it doesn't,’’ Bailey said. “I think we haven't, necessarily, felt in the last couple of games we've been at our best. We want to make sure we're at our best tonight.’’

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said the two-game dry spell for his team’s second line was not something he needed to worry about.

“No that's just ice hockey,’’ Trotz said. “You don't see too many lines blow through 82 games and are unbelievable every game. They've been good.’’

Beauvillier and Bailey each put up seven points in the Islanders’ first five games in the Toronto bubble (Beauvillier had four goals, three assists; Bailey one goal, six assists) and Nelson had six points (three goals, three assists). For each, his point total in this postseason is a career high. (Though the Islanders’ qualifying series against Florida wasn’t technically considered a playoff series, players’ statistics in the qualifying round count as playoff totals.)

With that kind of production, Trotz said the Capitals were understandably keying on the line. And the coach also pointed out that the trio had often been matched up with the Capitals’ top line, meaning they have had to be keenly aware of their defensive responsibilities, in addition to looking for their own offense.

But in Game 5, the Capitals were again the designated “home’’ team, as they were in Games 1 and 2 of the series. That meant Washington had the last line change on play stoppages. And with first-line center Mat Barzal having scored the overtime winner for the Islanders in Game 3, and then scoring again in Game 4, it was likely the Caps would shift their defensive attention to his line. That would theoretically open things up for the Beauvillier-Nelson-Bailey line.

Thursday afternoon, Bailey spoke of having “a great opportunity’’ in Game 5.

“It's a great opportunity here,’’ he said. “I think you can't dwell on any of the negatives; you focus on the positives and try and feed off those, and make sure you're ready for puck drop.’’

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

A view of Citi Field during an MLB Mets-Marlins, Subway Series Game 1 postponed after two positive tests
Knicks president Leon Rose watches his team play Knicks hoping for change of luck in NBA Draft Lottery
James Paxton of the Yankees stands on the Yankees swept by Rays; Torres, Paxton injured
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz gestures on the Best: Ousting the Capitals would be extra special for Trotz
Nick Leddy #2 of the Islanders is congratulated Isles need success on power play to make run in playoffs
Chris Hogan reacts after a play in the Glauber: Well-traveled Hogan finally joins dream team
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search