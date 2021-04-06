Josh Bailey, who recently played his 900th NHL game, was on the precipice of another milestone as the Islanders faced the East Division-leading Capitals on Tuesday night at Nassau Coliseum.

The longest-tenured Islander, playing in his 904th game since 2008, was one point shy of reaching 500 for his career.

Bailey would become the 11th Islander with at least 500 points. Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier leads the team list with 1,353 points while Bobby Nystrom is 10th with 513.

"I knew it was close," Bailey said before Tuesday’s game. "I really haven’t spent much time thinking about it. Just trying to play my game. It’ll happen when it’s meant to happen."

Bailey got to the brink of 500 with a goal and two assists in Thursday’s 8-4 win over the Capitals at the Coliseum, giving him four goals and six assists in an 11-game stretch.

Overall, Bailey had six goals and 17 assists in the Islanders’ first 38 games.

Bellows returns

Rookie Kieffer Bellows was in the lineup for the first time in four games, taking burly Ross Johnston’s spot on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s left wing.

Coach Barry Trotz had said Johnston would be a game-time decision after he exited Saturday’s 3-2, four-round shootout win over the Flyers at 2:47 of the first period after taking a punch to the face from Samuel Morin.

Johnston was able to practice on Monday

Isles files

Goalie Semyon Varlamov has started all five games against the Capitals and was 1-3-0 with a 3.82 goals-against average and .854 save percentage entering Tuesday…Michael Dal Colle (injured reserve/lower body) missed his fifth straight game…Radio play-by-play voice Chris King missed his third straight game because of COVID-19 protocols. Analyst Greg Picker handled the play-by-play duties partnered with Cory Wright, the Islanders senior manager for web content.