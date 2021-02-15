Top-line right wing Josh Bailey entered Monday with just a goal and three assists in his first 13 games.

So, his two-assist effort – both primary assists – in the Islanders’ 3-1 win over the Sabres at KeyBank Center gave him some needed confidence.

"It’s a results-driven league, so the main thing is getting the win," Bailey said. "On a personal level, it’s part of my job on this team to contribute offensively.

"No question," Bailey added when asked if the game alleviated some pressure. "We all take pride in our roles and our jobs on this team. When you’re not doing what’s expected of you, it hurts you. It’s a motivating factor to get going. Sometimes, you just need some results. I’m just looking to build off of it personally."

No thanks

Islanders coach Barry Trotz read Ralph Krueger’s description of the "moderately severe" COVID-19 symptoms the Sabres coach experienced. Krueger, 61, felt well enough to be behind his team’s bench on Monday.

"Well, it’s a description that I don’t want to go through, that’s for sure," Trotz said. "It sounded like he had pretty severe symptoms in terms of zapping his energy."

Isles files

Anthony Beauvillier (lower body) remained on injured reserve and missed his ninth straight game. But Trotz, who used the same lineup for the fifth straight game, indicated Beauvillier could have played…Mathew Barzal’s assist on Anders Lee’s goal, off a crunching check on Sam Reinhart along the left wall, extended his career-high point streak to nine games (four goals, seven assists)…Oliver Wahlstrom notched his first career assist on Brock Nelson’s power-play goal…The Islanders went 1-for-2 on the power play and are 4-for-6 in their last five games. …Ilya Sorokin is likely to make his fourth NHL start on Tuesday night…Goalie Cory Schneider, defenseman Sebastian Aho and Ross Johnston remained the healthy scratches.