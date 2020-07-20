TODAY'S PAPER
Isles' Josh Ho-Sang shows his musical side, streaming a song he wrote

Islanders right wing Josh Ho-Sang skates with the

Islanders right wing Josh Ho-Sang skates with the puck against the Red Wings on Dec. 15, 2018. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Josh Ho-Sang may not have a future in the Islanders’ organization as an impending restricted free agent who was loaned to the Blues’ AHL affiliate in February.

But maybe the former first-round pick can also forge a music career.

On Monday, Ho-Sang premiered his song, “Learning,” on Audiomack, a free music streaming and audio distribution platform that allows artists to upload their work. He also penned a first-person essay on his experiences in hockey and explained his reasons for expressing himself musically.

“There once was a child who dreamed big,” Ho-Sang raps in “Learning.” “They said he was wild. They said he was crazy. They said he was lazy. They told him to grow up, stop being a baby and be realistic. See, everyone’s a critic.”

Ho-Sang wrote in his essay he “started making music for fun when I was young,” while acknowledging he was “nervous” to reveal this side of his personality.

He added he has been “challenged many times for not staying within a structure and for speaking frankly.”

“For a long time, I have felt as though I have not been able to be myself and use my voice with power,” Ho-Sang wrote.

Ho-Sang, now 24, also recounted the “ridicule” he endured after oversleeping on his first day at Islanders’ training camp in 2015 and immediately being returned to his junior hockey team.

“I was 19 and had no idea how to deal with the scrutiny from strangers concerning, what was to me, a traumatic experience,” Ho-Sang wrote. “On the flip side, this event led me on a learning journey.”

Roll call

Defenseman Sebastian Aho skated for the first time during training camp, working with a secondary group that also included goalies Christopher Gibson and Jakub Skarek, defenseman Grant Hutton and forwards Oliver Wahlstrom, Otto Koivula and Kieffer Bellows…Leo Komarov remains the only Islander yet to skate during training camp.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

