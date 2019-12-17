TODAY'S PAPER
Josh Ho-Sang to rejoin Isles' Bridgeport affiliate

New York Islanders right wing Josh Ho-Sang skates

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Josh Ho-Sang is coming back.

The Islanders confirmed on Tuesday that the mercurial but offensively talented right wing will rejoin its AHL affiliate in Bridgeport after training on his own since the end of training camp.

The Islanders also announced on Tuesday that they are loaning forward Oliver Wahlstrom, the 11th overall pick in 2018, to Team USA for his possible inclusion on the World Junior Championships roster. The under-20 tournament is Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in the Czech Republic.

Ho-Sang requested a trade after not making the NHL roster out of training camp. President and general manager Lou Lamoriello directed Ho-Sang not to report to Bridgeport at that time while he tried to work out a trade.

That was in early October.

Ho-Sang hinted on his Instagram account on Monday that he would be returning to hockey.

The 23-year-old Ho-Sang was working out in his hometown of Toronto. The 28th overall pick in 2014 has seven goals and 17 assists in 53 career NHL games. He had eight goals and 35 assists in 56 games for Bridgeport last season.

Wahlstrom, 19, has three goals and six assists in 20 games for Bridgeport and went without a point in nine games for the Islanders in his first full professional season.

