Barry Trotz did not see enough from rookie Kieffer Bellows to keep the rookie in the Islanders’ lineup.

So, it was Ross Johnston who dressed on Monday night against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. The burly Johnston played the first six games of the season but had not been in the lineup since Jan. 26.

Left wing Michael Dal Colle remained sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Bellows had returned after a three-game absence in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Penguins. He took Dal Colle’s spot on Brock Nelson’s left wing along with Jordan Eberle and was a minus-1 in 11:54 with two shots.

"I didn’t really care for Bellows’ game," Trotz said. "I did expect a little more from him. He’s a really good player. I’m happy with our young guys. Bellows has been pretty solid for the most part, the same with Wahlly [Oliver Wahlstrom]. Last game, our team was a little flat, them included."

Dobson progressing

Trotz reported that Noah Dobson has been skating on his own in New York and should be able to rejoin the Islanders for practice when the team returns home. The Islanders will likely practice in East Meadow on Wednesday before opening a season-high, six game homestand against the Capitals on Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum.

The second-year defenseman missed his eighth game on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. Trotz previously reported Dobson had been essentially asymptomatic.

"He’s been skating, getting back," Trotz said. "I would think there’s a good chance he’ll be joining us for practice. I would think there’s a good chance for our next home game."

Moving into third

Josh Bailey played in his 901st career game, taking possession of third place on the franchise’s all-time list behind Hall of Famers Bryan Trottier (1,123) and Denis Potvin (1,060).