WASHINGTON — Rookie Kieffer Bellows has added some scoring to the Islanders’ lineup since his call-up. But coach Barry Trotz was looking to match a little bit of the Capitals’ “snarl” on Monday night at Capital One Arena.

So, the coach made Bellows a healthy scratch for the first time since he was brought up from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. Burly Ross Johnston, a healthy scratch the previous four games, was reinserted onto Derick Brassard’s third line with Michael Dal Colle.

Bellows logged 11:45 without a shot in Saturday night’s 3-1 loss at Tampa Bay. He scored his first two NHL goals in Thursday’s 5-3 win over the visiting Kings and notched his first career point with an assist in his NHL debut, a 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Stars this past Tuesday.

“[The Capitals] are probably the heaviest team in the league in terms of the size and the strength,” said Trotz, acknowledging the third line did not have as great an impact against the Lightning as in the previous two games. “They were a little less noticeable but we were also playing a team that’s pretty deep.”

Pulock OK

Defenseman Ryan Pulock was in Monday’s lineup after being shaken up late in the third period on Saturday when the Lightning’s Alex Killorn drilled him into the boards.

“It was just a little bit of an awkward play,” said Pulock, adding he did not have to go through concussion protocol. “It kind of shook me up a little bit, but I was fine.”

Isles files

Defenseman Bode Wilde, a second-round pick in 2018, was reassigned from Bridgeport to his junior team, Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League. Wilde had two assists in 20 games for Bridgeport after missing training camp and the first part of the season with an ankle injury . . . Defenseman Sebastian Aho and winger Tom Kuhnhackl remained healthy scratches.