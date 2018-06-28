Kieffer Bellows kept shooting as the final seconds ticked down in the third four-on-four game of the Islanders’ Blue and White scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday night.

A hard shot from the right boards didn’t connect. Then a harder shot from lower in the right circle went high and the clock expired on Bellows’ Team White in its 3-2 loss to Team Blue 2.

The 19th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft didn’t score but he made an impression on the packed crowd at Al Arbour rink, where fans chanted for franchise player John Tavares to re-sign.

Bellows hopes to make a similar impression at Islanders’ training camp in September.

“I want to make the team next year,” the 20-year-old left wing said. “That’s been my mindset all summer because when I get to camp, that’s my goal.”

The son of three-time NHL All-Star Brian Bellows had 41 goals and 33 assists in 56 games for Portland (WHL) after opting to leave Boston University after one season to play junior hockey.

Bellows believes that decision will help him reach the NHL sooner.

“You get the fast-paced creativity of the game,” Bellows said. “You have to focus on moving your feet all the time. In the NHL, they’re moving their feet and thinking the game at that speed. That’s what separates the NHL.”

Isles files

Forward Bobo Carpenter, the son of former NHL player Bobby Carpenter, scored twice for Team White in its 5-4, eight-round shootout loss to Team Blue 1 in the night’s first scrimmage, then added a third goal in the final scrimmage. Carpenter, going into his senior season at Boston University, attended the Devils’ prospect camp last summer . . . Oliver Wahlstrom, selected 11th overall this year, scored twice for Team Blue 1 in the first scrimmage . . . Goalie Jakub Skarek, helped off the ice on Wednesday after a hard collision in his crease, was able to play for Team Blue 1 in the first scrimmage . . . Goalie Linus Soderstrom and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon continued to be held off the ice for precautionary reasons. They have yet to skate at camp. Former first-round pick Josh Ho-Sang skated Thursday morning, his first time on ice at the camp, but did not participate in the scrimmage . . . Goalie Ben Kraws, 17, a camp invitee, had a strong outing for Team Blue 1 in its 3-2 shootout loss to Team White in the second scrimmage. He made a sprawling glove save on defenseman Mitch Vande Sompel, then stretched his left toe to stop Otto Koivula.