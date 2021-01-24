NEWARK, N.J. – Rookie Kieffer Bellows was not in the Islanders’ lineup for the first time this season and was apparently moved to the taxi squad, though the team would not immediately confirm that.

But it wasn’t fellow rookie Oliver Wahlstrom who replaced Bellows on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line for Sunday night’s game against the Devils at Prudential Center, despite skating in his spot at Saturday’s practice.

Instead, Michael Dal Colle was activated off injured reserve and inserted into the lineup for his first game this season.

Coach Barry Trotz, asked after Saturday’s practice whether he was curious to see how Wahlstrom, the 11th overall pick in 2018, would fare in a game, namechecked Dal Colle along with Wahlstrom, Dmytro Timashov and Austin Czarnik as players he was interested in seeing.

Sunday, Trotz said he anticipated some lineup changes during this season-high, five-game road trip.

"One of the things we’re fortunate with is that, knock on wood, we haven’t had any injuries," said Trotz, anticipating forced lineup changes during the season either because of injuries or COVID-19 issues. "We’re trying to get a little rhythm with the group. But sort of subtle changes to try and keep everybody involved. With the taxi squad, they sometimes feel like the outlier so we’re monitoring them and evaluating them every day, making a little bit of competition. We have a busy week. I’m sure you’ll see different lineups as we go along."

Dal Colle, the fifth overall pick in 2014, had four goals and six assists in 53 games for the Islanders last season.

Neither Bellows nor Wahlstrom, who has started this season on the taxi squad,

were listed on the NHL’s official game roster report for the Islanders.

Forward Leo Komarov, defenseman Sebastian Aho and former Devils No. 1 goalie Cory Schneider remained the healthy scratches.