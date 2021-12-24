When it comes to assessing Kieffer Bellows and his long-term future with the Islanders, it’s imperative to look past his being a first-round pick, or coming from a strong NHL pedigree, or having obvious goal-scoring skills.

The Islanders, whenever they resume their uphill battle to get back into playoff contention, must ask themselves a simple question about the 23-year-old wing: Does he make their lineup better?

The last-place Islanders (8-12-6) are next scheduled to play at Buffalo on Monday night as the NHL hopes to restart its season without the leaguewide COVID-19 outbreak affecting it further. A 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas at UBS Arena on Sunday left them with a 3-2-4 mark in December.

So it’s important for Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello to answer the Bellows question well in advance of the March 21 trade deadline. The Islanders went into their extended holiday break with 57 goals in 26 games, the second-fewest in the NHL. Trading for offensive help with top-six forwards Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey struggling to score goals might become a must.

Lamoriello also likely needs to acquire some more speed and puck-handling ability for his defense corps.

If Bellows can provide some of that missing scoring while finally proving to coach Barry Trotz that he contributes in all facets of the game on a consistent basis, it would make Lamoriello’s decision on how to allocate organizational assets that much clearer.

Bellows scored his second goal of the season against Vegas, a wicked wrister from the high slot that tied it at 2 at 14:19 of the third period. Late in the second period, he earned his first career fighting major as he confronted Max Pacioretty after his hard hit on Islanders defenseman Andy Greene.

"I tried to go out there and do anything I can to help this team win," Bellows said after the game. "If that means try to score, try to fight, I’ll do what it takes."

His father, Brian Bellows, the second overall pick in 1982 by the Minnesota North Stars, had 485 goals and 537 assists in 1,188 career games as well as 13 fights, per hockeyfights.com.

Bellows, the 19th overall pick in 2016, has five points in 12 games this season and seven goals and four assists in 34 career games. Yet he still logged a team-low 7:40 of ice time against Vegas, in part because of the five minutes in the penalty box.

In the previous game, a 3-1 win over the visiting Bruins on Dec. 16, although top playmaker Mathew Barzal was in COVID-19 protocol, Bellows was a healthy scratch in favor of journeyman Austin Czarnik.

"I liked his compete. You could tell his feistiness," Trotz said after Sunday’s game. "His ice time was a little bit limited, but that’s on me, that’s not on Kieffer. As a veteran player, you get probably a little more rope than a younger guy. Kieffer’s making a case to get a little more rope every time he gets in there."