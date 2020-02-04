TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Kieffer Bellows ready to prove himself after Islanders call-up

Kieffer Bellows scored 15 goals in his last

Kieffer Bellows scored 15 goals in his last 26 games after being scratched in two games for Bridgeport. Credit: James Escher

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Kieffer Bellows knows what the Islanders need from him and what he must do to remain in their lineup after making his NHL debut on Tuesday night against the Stars at Barclays Center.

“You dream of playing in your first NHL game,” said Bellows, called up from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Monday after scoring 15 goals in his last 26 games for the Sound Tigers. “I’m just going to go out there and work hard, learn from my linemates, listen to the coaches and play reliable in all three zones.”

Bellows, 21, was the 19th overall pick in 2016 and has 16 goals and eight assists overall this season. He is the son of Brian Bellows, the second overall pick in 1982 who had 485 goals and 537 assists in 1,188 regular-season games for the Minnesota North Stars — who moved to Dallas in 1993 — the Canadiens, Lightning, Ducks and Capitals. Brian Bellows won a Stanley Cup with the Canadiens in 1993.

He and his wife, Tracy, attended Tuesday night’s game.

“He’s been a big influence on my hockey life and my career but so has my mom,” Kieffer Bellows said. “My mom has been my backbone. To have both of them there to support me is huge.”

Bellows said he started scoring more for Bridgeport by “being more aggressive” after he was a healthy scratch for two games. The goal-starved Islanders need the same from him.

“That’s what we drafted him for,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said.

Isles files

Tom Kuhnhackl was a healthy scratch after being benched in the third period of Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks. It snapped his streak of 18 straight games in the lineup since returning from a left leg injury that kept him sidelined for 22 games from Oct. 27 to Dec. 17…Ross Johnston and defenseman Sebastian Aho remained healthy scratches.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Warriors' D'Angelo Russell passes as the Cavaliers' Swirling trade rumors greet Russell's return to Barclays 
Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. against the Phoenix Did Marcus Morris play his last game for the Knicks?
Knicks president Steve Mills addresses the media during Steve Mills out as Knicks team president
Steve Cohen speaks at the Robin Hood Veterans Mets owners on snag in sale of team: No comment
Raptors president Masai Ujiri waves during the team's Potential candidates for Knicks team president
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri built the Raptors Barker: Whatever it takes, Knicks need to hire Ujiri
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search