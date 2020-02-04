Kieffer Bellows knows what the Islanders need from him and what he must do to remain in their lineup after making his NHL debut on Tuesday night against the Stars at Barclays Center.

“You dream of playing in your first NHL game,” said Bellows, called up from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Monday after scoring 15 goals in his last 26 games for the Sound Tigers. “I’m just going to go out there and work hard, learn from my linemates, listen to the coaches and play reliable in all three zones.”

Bellows, 21, was the 19th overall pick in 2016 and has 16 goals and eight assists overall this season. He is the son of Brian Bellows, the second overall pick in 1982 who had 485 goals and 537 assists in 1,188 regular-season games for the Minnesota North Stars — who moved to Dallas in 1993 — the Canadiens, Lightning, Ducks and Capitals. Brian Bellows won a Stanley Cup with the Canadiens in 1993.

He and his wife, Tracy, attended Tuesday night’s game.

“He’s been a big influence on my hockey life and my career but so has my mom,” Kieffer Bellows said. “My mom has been my backbone. To have both of them there to support me is huge.”

Bellows said he started scoring more for Bridgeport by “being more aggressive” after he was a healthy scratch for two games. The goal-starved Islanders need the same from him.

“That’s what we drafted him for,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said.

Isles files

Tom Kuhnhackl was a healthy scratch after being benched in the third period of Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks. It snapped his streak of 18 straight games in the lineup since returning from a left leg injury that kept him sidelined for 22 games from Oct. 27 to Dec. 17…Ross Johnston and defenseman Sebastian Aho remained healthy scratches.