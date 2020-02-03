TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
SportsHockeyIslanders

Isles call up Kieffer Bellows to boost scoring

Kieffer Bellows shoots during Islanders prospect camp at

Kieffer Bellows shoots during Islanders prospect camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on June 25, 2019. Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Andrew Gross and Brian Heyman andrew.gross@newsday.com, Special to Newsday @AGrossNewsday
Print

The Islanders have called up Kieffer Bellows, the 19th overall pick in 2016, for his first NHL assignment.

The Islanders, who continue a three-game homestand at Barclays Center on Tuesday night against the Stars after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks on Saturday afternoon, are 22nd in the NHL with 146 goals.

The left-shooting Bellows, 21, has 16 goals and eight assists in 45 games for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport in his second season in the organization.

“He deserves the opportunity with his consistency,” president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said while Bellows participated in the Islanders’ practice on Monday morning in East Meadow. “He’s one of our ‘A’ prospects.”

The Islanders have slipped to fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and hold a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference by just one point. Scoring has been an issue all season, and Lamoriello is believed to be looking to add a forward who can bolster the offense by the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

Bringing up Bellows now could either serve as an audition to see if Bellows can fill that role or as a showcase for potential trade partners.

“He’s played well,” Lamoriello said. “We’ll see what the coaches think.”

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March
By Andrew Gross and Brian Heyman andrew.gross@newsday.com, Special to Newsday @AGrossNewsday

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Baseball Hall of Fame electees Derek Jeter and Who didn't vote for Jeter? We may find out Tuesday
South quarterback Justin Herbert of Oregon throws a NFL mock draft 2.0: Post-Super Bowl edition
Yankees manager Aaron Boone attends a game between Yankees' Boone nails Super Bowl score prediction
The Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with head Super Bowl winning coaches
St. John's Red Storm guard LJ Figueroa (30) St. John's surrenders 17-point lead in loss to Georgetown
Islanders right wing Josh Bailey skates with the Isles' return after long hiatus a mix of good and not so good
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search