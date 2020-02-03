The Islanders have called up Kieffer Bellows, the 19th overall pick in 2016, for his first NHL assignment.

The Islanders, who continue a three-game homestand at Barclays Center on Tuesday night against the Stars after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks on Saturday afternoon, are 22nd in the NHL with 146 goals.

The left-shooting Bellows, 21, has 16 goals and eight assists in 45 games for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport in his second season in the organization.

“He deserves the opportunity with his consistency,” president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said while Bellows participated in the Islanders’ practice on Monday morning in East Meadow. “He’s one of our ‘A’ prospects.”

The Islanders have slipped to fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and hold a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference by just one point. Scoring has been an issue all season, and Lamoriello is believed to be looking to add a forward who can bolster the offense by the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

Bringing up Bellows now could either serve as an audition to see if Bellows can fill that role or as a showcase for potential trade partners.

“He’s played well,” Lamoriello said. “We’ll see what the coaches think.”