Kieffer Bellows was back in the Islanders’ lineup on Thursday night against the Bruins at UBS Arena, marking the former first-rounder’s latest chance to show he can be an NHL regular after being a healthy scratch the previous eight games.

Josh Bailey, a fixture among the top-six forwards despite just three goals to go with his 18 assists in 38 games, is day to day with an upper-body injury.

Bellows, the 19th overall pick in 2016, had three goals and six assists in his first 20 games this season and eight goals and seven assists in 42 career NHL games over three seasons.

"He’s been a better left winger than right winger," coach Barry Trotz said. "For me, he’s probably ready to transition over to a little more full-time basis as much as possible. I think he’s capable of it. It’s just a little bit of consistency. Maybe it’s Kieffer’s time."

Trotz used Bellows on second-line center Brock Nelson’s left wing, moving Anthony Beauvillier to the right side to do so.

Defenseman Andy Greene remained a healthy scratch for the second straight game in favor of Sebastian Aho.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coming home

Goalie Semyon Varlamov will be returning to Long Island this weekend after he clears COVID-19 protocol. There’s a possibility he could be available to face the Canadiens on Sunday afternoon at UBS Arena.

Varlamov tested positive prior to Saturday’s 5-2 loss in Calgary, though he participated in warmups and was the scheduled starter. He was forced to quarantine in that Canadian city for at least six days.

Masks optional

UBS Arena relaxed its mask policy on Thursday.

"Following New York State Department of Health’s updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance, masks are optional for guests to wear in our venue," the Islanders and UBS Arena announced in a pre-game statement.