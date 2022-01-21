From first line to healthy scratch in two games.

That was Kieffer Bellows’ situation as the Islanders faced the Coyotes on Friday night at UBS Arena.

Austin Czarnik was called up from the taxi squad and placed on Mathew Barzal’s right wing. The move paid off as Czarnik scored the Islanders' second goal in the first period.

Zach Parise was returned to Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s left wing with Oliver Wahlstrom.

Island Ice Ep. 123: Reasons for hope, Eric Hornick, trade talk Andrew Gross has reasons for hope as the Isles reached NHL .500 this week, plus an interview with team statistician/historian Eric Hornick and Andrew's Answers.

Bellows, the 19th overall pick in 2016, had dressed for the previous seven games and 13 of the last 14. But he had gone three games without a point and five without a goal.

Coach Barry Trotz tried Bellows on Barzal’s right wing in Monday’s 4-1 win over the visiting Flyers. But Bellows took just one shot in 13:35 and Trotz said he didn’t think Bellows and Barzal showed much chemistry.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bellows has three goals and six assists in 18 games.

Getting closer?

Ryan Pulock may be getting closer to his long-awaited return to the Islanders’ lineup from long-term injured reserve after clearing COVID-19 protocol.

"He’s sweating it up right now," Trotz said, indicating Pulock was skating on his own.

Pulock missed his 21st game on Friday with a lower-body injury — believed to be a foot issue — suffered on Nov. 15. The initial expectation was for Pulock to miss four-to-six weeks.

Isles files

Matt Martin played in his 639th game with the Islanders, moving past Derek King, now Chicago’s interim coach, for 11th place on the franchise’s all-time list…Ross Johnston was a healthy scratch after serving a three-game suspension for his illegal check to the head of the Devils’ A.J. Greer on Jan. 13…The Islanders marked military appreciation night on Friday by inviting more than 150 military members and their families to the game. The Islanders wore military-themed jerseys in the pre-game warmups and the organization announced a partnership with Ford to honor service members and veterans.