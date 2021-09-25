The Seattle Kraken selected Jordan Eberle in the expansion draft, leaving right wing open on Mathew Barzal’s top line with captain Anders Lee.

Kyle Palmieri is going to have the first chance to secure that role, coach Barry Trotz said on Saturday after the Islanders concluded Day 3 of training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. But Oliver Wahlstrom is also a candidate, though he’ll likely start on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s right wing.

"They may play all year together, whether it’s Palms or Wahlly," Trotz said. "Or, I might flip them out as the season goes on. I’m going to give it to Palmieri first. I know what he’s done."

Palmieri and Barzal generated two playoff goals together despite extremely limited shared ice time in the postseason.

Dal Colle’s back

Michael Dal Colle, the fifth overall pick in 2014, is trying to earn a roster spot after the Islanders did not extend him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent, making him an unrestricted free agent.

"I always wanted to be here," said Dal Colle as injuries limited him to one goal and three assists in 26 games and kept him out of the playoffs. "Last year for me was a little tough. But I think when I was in the lineup, I played well and made a lot of progress in my game."

Notes & quotes

Matt Martin (ankle) continued to skate on his own while goalie Semyon Varlamov (soreness) and defense prospect Samuel Bolduc (soreness) did not skate…Trotz has been impressed with Aatu Raty, who slipped to the Islanders with the 52nd pick. "Quite mature," Trotz said. "He reminds me of a Zach Parise type of player…" Simon Holmstrom, the 23rd overall pick in 2019 who played in the AHL last season, has also impressed the coaches. "We keep forgetting this kid could be playing in junior hockey," Trotz said. "He’s getting his strength. He’s been injury free for a while. I think that helps his confidence. You’re seeing the maturity in his game."