The season-long urgency to win now is not any greater for the Islanders with the acquisition of top-nine forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the Devils. Besides, coach Barry Trotz believes the notion of extra pressure on athletes is "crap" and, instead said it’s a privilege to be able to compete for championships.

For there’s no doubt the Islanders consider themselves strong Stanley Cup contenders.

Palmieri and Zajac made their debuts with their new team as the Islanders, holding a share of first place in the East Division, faced the Flyers on Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum.

"Very exciting," said defenseman Andy Greene, the former Devils captain acquired prior to last season’s trade deadline. "Two great guys. Great people. Great players. It’s a good message for our team and now it’s on us. We’ve got to continue what we’ve been doing up to this point and continue to build and be ready for the homestretch and then after that.

"As people and players, they should fit right in," Greene added. "The way they play, their style, what they bring to the table. It should be a really big help for our team."

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello, who ran the Devils from 1987-2015, sent this year’s first-round pick, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022 and minor leaguers Mason Jobst and A.J. Greer to the Devils for Palmieri and Zajac on Wednesday. The Devils retained 50% of both salaries.

The Islanders, who reached the Eastern Conference finals last season, entered Thursday having won eight of 12 since captain and top-line left wing Anders Lee suffered a season-ending torn right anterior cruciate ligament against the Devils.

Lamoriello said his team deserved to have their depth bolstered for the playoff push based on the positive way they have responded to Lee’s absence.

"It means a lot," Casey Cizikas said. "You bring in two guys that we’ve played a lot. Two guys that compete really hard and play for their team. It definitely gave us a little boost this morning. Guys were cheerful, guys were jumpy and excited about what happened last night.

"We’ve got a solid group right now that believes in each other," Cizikas added. "It doesn’t matter who’s out on the ice, we’re going to be a dangerous team out there and we’re going to play the way we’ve done all season and these guys fit in perfectly to that system. The way that this is going, it’s looking good and we’re excited."

Lamoriello prizes dressing-room chemistry when bringing in new players. Trotz prizes versatility among his forwards and Palmieri and Zajac both bring that element.

Palmieri primarily played right wing in his five-plus seasons with the Devils but was also used as a left wing with the Ducks before coming to New Jersey. Zajac, with the Devils since 2006, has primarily been a center but has also played both wings and told Trotz in their first conversation he’s willing to play any spot.

Palmieri will be a good addition to the Islanders’ power play. Zajac will bolster the penalty kill.

The two veterans also give the Islanders added insurance against further injuries.

By the end of last season’s playoff run, the Islanders were without top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech and Cizikas. Plus, defenseman Johnny Boychuk only played in three of the 22 games was forced to end his career in the offseason.

"They fill very important pieces," Trotz said. "They’re both very intelligent. They both have a pretty good skill set. They’re both leaders. It makes us deeper. The one thing we did find in the playoffs is depth is everything."