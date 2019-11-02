BUFFALO – Andrew Ladd took another step toward his eventual return from knee surgery when the Islanders placed the left wing on long-term injured reserve on Saturday in order to re-assign him to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport for a conditioning assignment.

Ladd was on the Sound Tigers’ top line against visiting Lehigh Valley on Saturday night, his first game action since suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament on March 24.

He can remain with the Sound Tigers for three games or five days before the Islanders must ask permission to have his conditioning assignment extended.

The 33-year-old Ladd, in the fourth season of a seven-year, $38.5 million deal, was limited to three goals and eight assists in 26 games last season as he suffered injuries to both knees.

“Hopefully, he’ll get some games, show what he can do and get to that level again,” coach Barry said Trotz, indicating Ladd would rejoin the Islanders after playing his allotted AHL games. “But he’s got lots of work to do.”

Leddy out

Defenseman Nick Leddy (lower body) is day-to-day and was replaced in Saturday’s lineup by left-shooting rookie Noah Dobson, who moved to his off-side to pair with the righthanded Johnny Boychuk. It was the 19-year-old Dobson’s fourth career game.

Rookie center Otto Koivula was a healthy scratch as he awaits his NHL debut.

No. 800

Cal Clutterbuck played in his 800th NHL game after going into the offseason with some doubts about his future before undergoing back surgery.

“Cal has been a guy who’s been a pain in the backside for a lot of opponents,” Trotz said. “He doesn’t get too many easy minutes. He gets a lot of heavy lifting.”

Homecoming

Center Cole Bardreau grew up in nearby Fairport and would, occasionally attend Sabres’ game. The 26-year-old rookie left around 60 tickets for friends and family on Saturday.

“It’s a dream just to get an NHL game,” said Bardreau, who played in his sixth career game. “It’s been a daydream to play in Buffalo in front of family and friends for a long time. We bounced around a lot growing up but the Rochester community really took me in. That’s why I call it home.”