TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders send Andrew Ladd to Bridgeport on conditioning assignment

Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd limps to the

Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd limps to the bench after a collision during the third period against the Coyotes at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019 Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

BUFFALO – Andrew Ladd took another step toward his eventual return from knee surgery when the Islanders placed the left wing on long-term injured reserve on Saturday in order to re-assign him to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport for a conditioning assignment.

Ladd was on the Sound Tigers’ top line against visiting Lehigh Valley on Saturday night, his first game action since suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament on March 24.

He can remain with the Sound Tigers for three games or five days before the Islanders must ask permission to have his conditioning assignment extended.

The 33-year-old Ladd, in the fourth season of a seven-year, $38.5 million deal, was limited to three goals and eight assists in 26 games last season as he suffered injuries to both knees.

“Hopefully, he’ll get some games, show what he can do and get to that level again,” coach Barry said Trotz, indicating Ladd would rejoin the Islanders after playing his allotted AHL games. “But he’s got lots of work to do.”

Leddy out

Defenseman Nick Leddy (lower body) is day-to-day and was replaced in Saturday’s lineup by left-shooting rookie Noah Dobson, who moved to his off-side to pair with the righthanded Johnny Boychuk. It was the 19-year-old Dobson’s fourth career game.

Rookie center Otto Koivula was a healthy scratch as he awaits his NHL debut.

No. 800

Cal Clutterbuck played in his 800th NHL game after going into the offseason with some doubts about his future before undergoing back surgery.

“Cal has been a guy who’s been a pain in the backside for a lot of opponents,” Trotz said. “He doesn’t get too many easy minutes. He gets a lot of heavy lifting.”

Homecoming

Center Cole Bardreau grew up in nearby Fairport and would, occasionally attend Sabres’ game. The 26-year-old rookie left around 60 tickets for friends and family on Saturday.

“It’s a dream just to get an NHL game,” said Bardreau, who played in his sixth career game. “It’s been a daydream to play in Buffalo in front of family and friends for a long time. We bounced around a lot growing up but the Rochester community really took me in. That’s why I call it home.”

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Nets center Jarrett Allen goes to the basket Jordan, Allen attempt to double team Drummond
Stony Brook quarterback Tyquell Fields tries to outrun SBU can't mount late rally in loss to Richmond
Filip Chytil of the Rangers celebrates with teammate Chytil, Strome power Rangers' win over Predators
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stands on Dolphins coach Flores upbeat despite tough situation
Mathew Barzal of the Islanders celebrates his second-period Gross: Barzal becomes more of a goalmaker
Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stops a shot as Georgiev making the most of his starts for Rangers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search