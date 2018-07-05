TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders hire Lane Lambert to be Barry Trotz’s top assistant

Former NHL player has been on the coaching staffs for Nashville and Washington.

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
When Barry Trotz was named the new Islanders coach on June 21, he mentioned the possibility of having Lane Lambert join him on the staff.

That possibility became a reality on Thursday when the Islanders named Lambert, 53, as Trotz’ top lieutenant.

Lambert spent the past four seasons with Trotz as a Capitals assistant and previously was on Trotz’s staff with the Predators.

Lambert had 58 goals, 67 assists and 521 penalty minutes in 283 career NHL regular-season games with the Red Wings, Rangers and Quebec Nordiques from 1983-88.

New Islanders president Lou Lamoriello has dismissed former Islanders associate coach Greg Cronin and relieved former coach Doug Weight of his duties, but otherwise has yet to make further changes to last season’s coaching staff.

Trotz said he would also like to consider Capitals goalie coach Mitch Korn, who he’s also worked with in Nashville.

