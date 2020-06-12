Lou Lamoriello understands the new generation of NHL arenas have not replicated the cozy feel of the buildings they replaced. He believes the Islanders’ new arena at Belmont Park will be different.

“I think what you’re going to see is a Coliseum atmosphere in a new facility,” the Islanders president and general manager said on Friday in a video teleconference with season-ticket holders.

Lamoriello also informed the participants he saw top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech, who suffered an Achilles tendon injury on Jan. 2, skating on Friday at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow.

The team’s practice facility reopened to players on a voluntary basis on Monday as part of the Phase 2 in the NHL’s return-to-play plan. No more than six players can be in the building at once and they cannot work with coaches. Phase 3, the start of formal training camps, will be July 10.

The seventh-seeded Islanders will face the 10th-seeded Florida Panthers in a best-of-five qualifying series for a berth in the 16-team NHL playoffs.

“I’m actually at the rink as we speak and I just saw Adam Pelech get off the ice,” Lamoriello said after dialing in as an unannounced guest for the teleconference hosted by Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky. “He’s been able to skate because he’s been in rehab.”

Lamoriello said the NHL has not yet set a roster limit for training camps.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“There’s still a lot of details that have to be worked out,” Lamoriello said. “If I had to make a guess, we’d probably have a roster of six lines, four sets of defense and as many goalies as we want, because they wouldn’t want to run into a situation they had in Toronto with not having a spare goalie.”

The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use emergency backup goalie David Ayres, 42, in the second and third periods of a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Feb. 22 after James Reimer and Petr Mrazek were injured.

Lamoriello also was asked about the benefits to the organization of moving from NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum to the Belmont Park arena.

“This is state of the art,” Lamoriello said. “I think that when the fans see the results, they’re going to be ecstatic.

“I think the major point of it is it’s going to be a hockey facility,” Lamoriello added. “They’ve paid 100 percent attention to the atmosphere in the building, the way the seats are located for the hockey experience and tight to the arena. It’s not like some of these new arenas. When you talk about old arenas, you talk about Boston Garden. But you go to a new arena, everybody says it doesn’t have the same atmosphere. You’re going to see a Coliseum atmosphere.”

Work resumed at the Belmont Park construction site on May 27 after a two-month halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Islanders are targeting October 2021 to open their new arena, which will seat 17,113 for hockey and is the focal point of a $1.3 billion project that includes a 250-room hotel and 350,000 square feet of retail.