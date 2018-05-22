The Islanders made it official on Tuesday morning by naming veteran NHL executive Lou Lamoriello president of hockey operations and announcing he will have “full authority over all hockey matters with the organization.”

Lamoriello, the Maple Leafs general manager the past three seasons and under whose guidance the Devils won Stanley Cups in 1995, 2000 and 2003, will speak on a teleconference on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are grateful to Larry Tanenbaum and the Toronto Maple Leafs for their courtesy in allowing this move,” Islanders managing partner Scott Malkin said in a statement. “We are committed to giving Lou every resource and the full support of the entire organization as we pursue our program to compete at the highest level.”

Lamoriello, who declined comment on the impending move when reached by Newsday on Monday, said in a statement, “I am excited to join such a storied franchise and look forward to working with Scott Malkin and the entire New York Islanders organization.”

Lamoriello’s hiring means the future of current general manager Garth Snow, the subject of pointed fan criticism this past season, also is unclear. By extension, it also no longer seems a certainty coach Doug Weight will be retained for a second full season.

Reports on Monday indicated Lamoriello, acting on behalf of the Islanders, had already reached out to impending unrestricted free agent John Tavares, whose re-signing is the organization’s top offseason priority among player decisions.

Snow has been the Islanders GM since July 18, 2006 but the Islanders have made the playoffs just four times in his tenure, winning one playoff series. This past season marked the second straight year they’ve missed the postseason.

Hired first as the Devils president in 1987 and, shortly after that, adding the general manager’s duties, Lamoriello built a disciplined organization that became a perennial contender.

He left the Devils on July 23, 2015, a little more than two months after ceding his GM’s role to Ray Shero and joined the Maple Leafs under president Brendan Shanahan and with coach Mike Babcock already hired away from the Red Wings.

Aided by selecting generational talent Auston Matthews first overall in 2016, the Maple Leafs made the playoffs in each of Lamoriello’s last two seasons as GM but did not win a round.

Still, the Maple Leafs were 49-26-7 this past season, setting a franchise record with 105 points.

But Shanahan removed Lamoriello as GM on April 30 and put him in an advisory role in Toronto, promoting 32-year-old Kyle Dubas from assistant GM on May 11. The speculation was immediate that Lamoriello could be a candidate to join the Islanders.

Lamoriello’s son, Chris, has been an assistant GM under Snow since August 2016.