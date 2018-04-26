Lou Lamoriello guided the Devils to more than two decades as a perennial playoff contender after being hired as their general manager in 1987, with three Stanley Cups during his tenure in New Jersey.

The 75-year-old Lamoriello just completed his third season as the Maple Leafs GM after the Bruins eliminated them in Game 7 of their first-round series on Wednesday night. But Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan has not yet committed to bringing back Lamoriello, whose initial deal with Toronto expires this offseason.

If Lamoriello does become a free agent, might the Islanders be interested? That was the speculation on Thursday by two Canadian media members.

Former Ranger Nick Kypreos, who works for Sportsnet, mentioned the possibility on Thursday morning and Elliotte Friedman, who reports for both Sportsnet and the NHL Network, also mused about the scenario later in the day.

There was no indication from the Islanders on Thursday they would consider Lamoriello.

However, Lamoriello does have ties to the franchise.

His son, Chris, who will represent the franchise at Saturday’s Draft Lottery in Toronto, has been the Islanders assistant GM since August of 2016 after serving in various capacities with the Devils from 1995-2015. And Islanders goaltending development coach Chris Terreri spent two tenures with the Devils as a player between 1988-2001.

Plus, Lamoriello is known to have a good relationship with Islanders GM Garth Snow, who could retain his role as team president if Lamoriello joins the organization.

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said in a statement on April 9 that all aspects of the hockey operations department would be evaluated, though Snow said on that day he expected to be back with the Islanders in 2018-19.

Snow, the fifth GM in franchise history, has served in that role since July 18, 2006. The Islanders, who have missed the playoffs the last two seasons, have reached the postseason just four times under Snow, winning just one series.