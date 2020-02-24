The money’s there for this upcoming Islanders’ offseason.

“Absolutely,” president and general manger Lou Lamoriello said on a conference call on Monday.

The Islanders invested heavily in their future before Monday afternoon’s NHL trade deadline by acquiring center Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Senators and immediately signing him to a six-year, $30 million extension that starts next season, turning a potential rental player into a long-term core piece.

And last offseason, Lamoriello signed Anders Lee to a seven-year, $49 million deal, center Brock Nelson to a six-year, $36 million deal, right wing Jordan Eberle to a five-year, $27.5 million deal and goalie Semyon Varlamov to a four-year, $20 million deal.

But the Islanders have three crucial restricted free agents to re-sign this summer in top-line center Mathew Barzal, top-pair defenseman Ryan Pulock and fellow blue-liner Devon Toews, all keys to the team’s power play.

Barzal, 22, is completing a three-year, $2.775 million deal and could be looking at a new deal with an annual average value — depending on the new deal’s length — of $7 million or higher. He does not have arbitration rights. The arbitration-eligible Pulock, 25, is completing a two-year, $4 million deal and his market value may be around $6 million annually. The arbitration-eligible Toews, 26, is completing a two-year, $1.4 million deal and could land a new deal of around $5 million annually.

“We’ll worry about that when the time comes,” Lamoriello said. “In our opinion, we certainly do [believe there’s enough flexibility to sign the RFAs.] We have every intention of signing our RFAs.”

The salary cap for this season is $81.5 million and it typically rises each season, though sometimes not by much.

Per capfriendly.com, the Islanders have $64.27 million committed next season to 19 players on the current roster, including injured players. That jumps to $68.70 million if Andrew Ladd is included.