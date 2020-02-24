TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Lou Lamoriello expects Islanders to re-sign their restricted free agents

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello speaks with the

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello speaks with the media at Northwell Health Ice Center on May 6. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The money’s there for this upcoming Islanders’ offseason.

“Absolutely,” president and general manger Lou Lamoriello said on a conference call on Monday.

The Islanders invested heavily in their future before Monday afternoon’s NHL trade deadline by acquiring center Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Senators and immediately signing him to a six-year, $30 million extension that starts next season, turning a potential rental player into a long-term core piece.

And last offseason, Lamoriello signed Anders Lee to a seven-year, $49 million deal, center Brock Nelson to a six-year, $36 million deal, right wing Jordan Eberle to a five-year, $27.5 million deal and goalie Semyon Varlamov to a four-year, $20 million deal.

But the Islanders have three crucial restricted free agents to re-sign this summer in top-line center Mathew Barzal, top-pair defenseman Ryan Pulock and fellow blue-liner Devon Toews, all keys to the team’s power play.

Barzal, 22, is completing a three-year, $2.775 million deal and could be looking at a new deal with an annual average value — depending on the new deal’s length — of $7 million or higher. He does not have arbitration rights. The arbitration-eligible Pulock, 25, is completing a two-year, $4 million deal and his market value may be around $6 million annually. The arbitration-eligible Toews, 26, is completing a two-year, $1.4 million deal and could land a new deal of around $5 million annually.

“We’ll worry about that when the time comes,” Lamoriello said. “In our opinion, we certainly do [believe there’s enough flexibility to sign the RFAs.] We have every intention of signing our RFAs.”

The salary cap for this season is $81.5 million and it typically rises each season, though sometimes not by much.

Per capfriendly.com, the Islanders have $64.27 million committed next season to 19 players on the current roster, including injured players. That jumps to $68.70 million if Andrew Ladd is included.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws live batting practice Montgomery fans three, walks one over two scoreless
Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his Isles trade for Ottawa's Pageau, sign him to new deal
Newsday's Islanders beat writer Andrew Gross on Monday Andrew Gross on Isles' trade for Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Newsday's Mets beat reporter Tim Healey talked about Tim Healey on Mets' first look at Nats in spring training
Gerrit Cole of the Yankees delivers a pitch Cole strikes out two in scoreless inning in Yankees debut
DeAndre Jordan's defense has been a big lift Nets, Magic not looking ahead to playoffs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search