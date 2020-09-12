The Islanders’ Lou Lamoriello was voted as the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year, the NHL announced on Saturday night.

Balloting was conducted among the league’s general managers plus a panel of NHL executives and select media members at the conclusion of the second round of the playoffs.

The Islanders are in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993 in their second season under Lamoriello.

Lamoriello garnered 11 of the 40 first-place votes and also received nine second-place votes and four third-place votes for 86 points. The Lightning’s Julien BriseBois was second with 71 points (8-8-7) and the Stars’ Jim Nill finished third with 61 points (8-6-3).

Lamoriello ran the Devils from 1987-2015 and guided them to Stanley Cups in 1995, 2000 and 2003 and five appearances in the Cup Final. He then served three seasons as the Maple Leafs general manager.

"You talk about someone that’s 24/7 hockey, it’s Lou," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. "I mean, he’s gone through so much in the hockey world, not just the NHL. He shares that experience, which is helpful to me. It’s helpful to my staff. It’s helpful to the players. All stuff he’s done on the Island since I’ve been there is remarkable."

One of Lamoriello’s first moves was hiring Trotz shortly after he won the Cup with the Capitals. This season, Lamoriello re-signed core players Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle, signed free-agent goalie Semyon Varlamov, who has started 17 of 19 postseason games, and acquired key playoff pieces Jean-Gabriel Pageau and defenseman Andy Greene in February.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cizikas questionable

Trotz said Casey Cizikas remains a "game-time" decision for Sunday afternoon’s Game 4 against the Lightning after the invaluable fourth-line center missed Friday night’s 5-3 win in Game 3 because of an undisclosed injury.