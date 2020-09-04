TODAY'S PAPER
Lou Lamoriello a valuable resource as Islanders enter Game 7

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello at Northwell Health

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello at Northwell Health Ice Center on May 6, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Lou Lamoriello has kept a silent media profile during the Islanders’ postseason run in the Toronto bubble.

But the president and general manager likely will be doling out advice before Saturday night’s Game 7 of their second-round series against the Flyers at Scotiabank Arena. The Flyers have twice staved off elimination with a 4-3 overtime win in Game 5 and a 5-4 double-overtime win in Thursday night’s Game 6.

“Lou is always there for a resource, he’s outstanding,” coach Barry Trotz said on Friday. “He understands our games. At a lot of meetings, we ask for his input because of his years of knowledge and success at this game. This game is hard enough that you need some people who have gone through it a little bit.”

The Devils won three Stanley Cups during Lamoriello’s tenure with that organization.

Defenseman Andy Greene, who played 14 seasons for the Devils before being acquired on Feb. 16, said Lamoriello’s message is always positive.

“He’s there, he’s always around,” Greene said. “He didn’t address us as a team. It’s as you’re walking by him or passing him in a different area. It’s words of encouragement. He’s just letting you know we’re doing a good job, that we’re there and get ready for Game 7.”

Notes & quotes

The Islanders have won all 10 previous times in which they’ve taken a 3-1 series lead. But team statistician Eric Hornick noted this will be the Islanders’ first Game 7 after leading 3-1…The Flyers are 1-17 when trailing by that margin…Flyers coach Alain Vigneault did not indicate whether Sean Couturier would be available for Game 7 after the top-line center missed Game 6 with a suspected lower-body injury. Said Vigneault, “I do know, like all teams at this time of the year, we have some issues.”

